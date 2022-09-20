“They like to bring water to their mill”: why “El Mini Lic” could stay in the US

Dámaso López Serrano, alleged perpetrator of the murder of journalist Javier Valdez (Photo: Special)

Last Friday, September 16, the US authorities announced the early release of Damaso Lopez Serrano, alleged perpetrator of the murder of journalist Javier Valdezfrom a federal correctional facility in California.

Judge Dana Makoto Sabraw Free Mp3 Download decided to sentence the son of Dámaso López Núñez, “El Licenciado”, to 72 months in prison for drug trafficking, after he turned himself in to the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) at the Calexico port of entry in July 2017.

“Why such a light sentence? Because he became an informer for the US government to reinforce accusations against other drug traffickers, especially those linked to the Sinaloa Cartel. The same as his father, who testified against ‘El Chapo’. ‘Toads’ both“said the weekly Riotwelvewhere Javier Valdez works.

Valdez, who was a reporter for the weekly Riodoce and newspaper correspondent The Conferenceit was assassinated on May 15, 2017, very close to the weekly offices, where minutes before he had been in a work meeting. She had left to go eat with his son Francisco. They were already waiting for him. They followed him three blocks and intercepted him to kill him. It was twelve o’clock.

The journalist was murdered in 2017 a few blocks from the weekly where he worked (Special)

López Serrano’s trial, accused the weekly, was more than anything a resource for the US authorities by virtue of being able to use the “Mini Lic”, who will take advantage of the witness program, in other trials against drug traffickers. “The Minilic’ will not return to Mexico and much less to Sinaloa”, he indicated Riotwelve.

The only possibility that the son of “El Licenciado” will set foot on Mexican territory again is if he agrees to collaborate with the Mexican justice system. The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) reported on Saturday that he will insist to the United States for the extradition of López Serrano.

However, the weekly pointed out that this seems like a remote possibility: “They like to bring water to their mill, not to someone else’s. And they will continue to extract juice from the ‘toad’, as they are doing with their father and with others who have also availed themselves of the benefits granted by being a protected witness.”

“That’s why they don’t want to give in on the decriminalization of drugs, not even marijuana. They occupy the drugs in their streets and in their mansions and that is why what they do is only manage their war… to which our countries have joined for decades without resolving the issue of violence, corruption and social decomposition,” the newspaper said.

Dámaso López Serrano (Photo: [email protected])

The Federal Court of the Southern District of California determined that López Serrano had already cooperated enough to be released. However, the process to return him to Mexico remains pending, where he is identified as intellectual author of the murder of the journalist by Special Prosecutor for Attention to Crimes Committed against Freedom of Expression (FEADLE) of the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

From now on it is planned that the Mini Licensee continue to work with the authorities to provide details about the criminal activities of the Sinaloa Cartel. If he is integrated into the protected witness program, the weekly noted, he would be given a new identity, address and social security number to work in the United States.

“I did wrong and I admit it. I was wrong to choose that path”, he said in room 13A of the court. “I’m going to be a completely different person than I used to be”, the criminal appeared on September 16.

For now, he must legalize his migratory situation so that it can be defined whether he is returned to his country of origin or remains in North American territory. If he stays in the US, he will be monitored for five years.

“It’s not impossible,” he said. Riotwelve regarding the possibility of his being extradited to Mexico. “The fight for Javier’s murderers to be punished will continue with the same vigor and courage. We will find ways for our voice to be heard…here and in the United States.”

