“They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it”: Britney Spears’s painful statements about her family

“They put me in a state of mind to make me feel like I needed them,” Britney Spears said.

american singer Britney Spearswho last November won the legal battle that ended 13 years of guardianship over her person and her assets, has been honest about that stage, admitting that she was scared and that she felt like it was nothing.

“I am sharing this because I want people to know that I am human. I feel victimized after these experiences. And how can I get over it, if I don’t talk about it? ”, She admitted in a 22-minute audio, in which he claims to have rejected millionaire interviews to tell.

“I get nothing sharing all this” said Spears, 40. “I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and a lot of people for lots and lots of money, but it’s crazy. I don’t want any of that. For me, it goes beyond an interview.”

The singer describes being forced to work and touring, and prohibited from seeing her friends or driving her own car. “They made me feel like I was nothing, and I accepted it.”Spears said.

Her father, Jamie Spears, took control of her personal life and finances in 2008 following erratic behavior by the now 40-year-old singer.

“Even today I don’t know what I really did, but he wouldn’t let me see anyone. Nothing made sense. (…) I had to do everything they told me. They told me that she was fat every day, that she had to go to the gym. I don’t remember ever feeling so demoralized, or being made to feel like nothing happened. I agreed because I was afraid.” he stressed.

The audio was published on Sunday afternoon on her YouTube account and she remembers how in all that time she did not stop working, although her state at that time did not allow her to give her best: “My performances in Vegas were horrible”, he confessed.

His voice breaking at times, the American pop star admitted his bewilderment about what was happening around him. On one occasion, she recounted, she said no to a dance step and the next day they told her that she should be admitted to a mental health center. “If you don’t go, we will go to court, there will be a big trial and you will lose.”He said it was his father’s reaction.

Spears shares what happened as a free woman and after launching – last Friday – a duet with the British Elton John, “Hold Me Closer”his first single since his album “Glory” (2016), which is already a hit on Spotify

His story emphasizes that It hurt her to feel used by her family and especially the lack of support from her mother, who did not stand up for her or help her find a lawyer.

“They put me in a state of mind to make me feel like I needed them. (…) I knew in the depths of my heart that I had done nothing wrong”Spears said after confessing that she thought they were trying to kill her.

“I feel like I could have gotten myself a lawyer in literally two seconds,” the singer said. “In the end, my friend helped me get one, but every time I contacted a law firm, they tapped my phone and took it away from me.”

Mathew Rosengart, the former federal prosecutor who helped free Britney from her conservatorship in November 2021, is actively investigating allegations that Jamie and her co-curators spied on the music superstar.

“It was a machine, a fucking machine, not even human. She was crazy how hard she worked. And the one time I spoke up and said ‘no’ in rehearsal to a fucking dance move they got mad.”confessed the artist, mother of two children and recently married to the model Sam Asghari.

“How the hell did they get away with it?”Britney said in the audio. “I am sharing this because I want people to know that I am only human. How can I fix this if I don’t talk about it?

The reaction of his family to these confessions was immediate. “All your life I have tried to support your dreams and desires the best I could. I have never turned my back on you! Your rejections the countless times I flew (to see you) or called you made me feel hopeless. I tried everything”, pointed out his mother, Lynne Spears, on Instagram.

