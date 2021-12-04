They manage to finish Pokémon Shimmering Pearl in just 17 minutes, and the speedrun time keeps dropping

In just two weeks, users are setting surprising records in Nintendo Switch gaming.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl have been around for only two weeks, with a truly successful launch in Japan, accompanied by huge numbers. And no, not all of them are at a commercial level, where they are succeeding even in Spain, but there are also other numbers that we have to echo today.

We refer, of course, to fenómeno speedrun, common in this type of games and that is leaving us surprising data. Over the last few days we have seen how the time in which users were able to complete the titles went down, but it was Werster who achieved the best mark. At the time of this writing, he has completed it in a total of 17 minutes and 17 seconds.

As we can see in the video, the version chosen is Shimmering Pearl, which allows speedrun enthusiasts to perform all kinds of glitches and take advantage of the multitude of bugs that appear in these remakes when we force them enough. That makes it easier for us to arrive earlier than planned to areas that are planned for later.

Everything counts, from canceling animations to musicThe user himself has shared a document detailing the specific steps he takes to reduce the time in the attempts he carries out. As every thousandth counts, acts such as deactivating the music that plays when picking up objects or canceling animations allow you to scratch seconds on the clock. What’s more, skips fights against wild Pokémon and against trainers, causing a series of specific errors that greatly facilitate the way.

Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl bring back Nintendo Switch the classic installments published in 2007 by Game Freak. In our review, we comment that this is an ill-advised remake. We do not recommend it because, although there are good ideas, we consider that it does not pay homage to the originals in the way they deserved it.

