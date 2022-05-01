“They must champion”: Emilio Azcárraga’s message to America before the Clásico Joven

Emilio Azcárraga also celebrated the unity of the team under the command of Fernando Ortiz (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

In one of the most irregular tournaments in its history, the Club América is one victory away from securing its presence in the league directly. After starting the contest in the last positions of the table, led by Santiago Solari, the arrival of Fernando Ortíz on the bench encouraged the players, as they suddenly improved their performance. In that sense, Emilio Azcarragaowner of the team, remembered what is the obligation.

“I understand that there can be bad or good streaks, but finally the America can’t depend on streaks. We must always set the bar very high. America must always champion, obviously being in 18th place was not the place we should be. We have never aspired to the playoff, we have always aspired to more. However, it was the reality that had to be accepted, ”she declared to the microphones of TUDN.

Currently, the America has achieved five wins consecutively. The sum of points and key victories have provided confidence and the necessary statistics to place in the fifth position in the competition. Although the possibility depends on a series of combinations, the son of the Tigre Azcárraga relied on power classify directly after beating Cruz Azul on the last day of the regular phase.

Fernando Ortiz managed to take the team to the playoff zone with the possibility of a direct ticket to the league (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

“Today we are one game away from aspiring to the direct league and the team is very united. He understood the responsibility he has with the fans and we must win. That’s what it’s all about, football is a drama,” he said.

Despite Azcárraga’s optimism and the favorable response from the players, the situation was not always optimal. In the first days of Grita México Clausura 2022, the possibility of disputing the league was remotebecause both the statistics and the game shown by the footballers on the field of play discouraged and sowed doubts among the fans.

In the first eight games, Santiago Solari only got the sum of six points out of a possible 24. He only achieved one victory against Club Santos Laguna, three draws with Puebla, Pumas and Querétaro, as well as four defeats against Atlas, Atlético de San Luis, Mazatlán and the Tuzos de Pachuca. The situation made the continuity of the helmsman from Real Madrid unsustainable.

At Club América they will seek to secure their ticket to the league with a victory against Cruz Azul (Photo: Twitter/@ClubAmerica)

With the arrival of Tano Ortiz the situation did not change radically. In his debut he was defeated by the Rayados de Monterrey, while the following day he tied in the National Classic. It was not until matchday 11 when he got six wins in a row in the tournament against the Red Devils of Toluca, Necaxa, Juárez, Xolos of Tijuana, León and the Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

“We have five victories in the last five games and that means that the kids and Fernando, the board, have all understood the importance ofnot the club as a team, but the work they must do on the field as a hobby that comes every day and sees it on television. What they were doing was very wrong.”Azcarraga concluded.

The last challenge of the regular tournament will be against Juan Reynoso’s pupils. The Blue Cross Machine fell in its last game with Atlético de San Luis on the field of the Azteca Stadium and compromised their direct ticket. A defeat will force them to play the playoffs, although they will rely on their streak of five editions of the Clásico Joven without falling in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

