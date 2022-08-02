They nicknamed him “the new Messi”, he was marked by his night outings with Piqué and now he is leaving Barcelona through the back door

Riqui Puig, along with Messi and Luis Suárez in his early days with Barcelona’s elite squad

“The disappointment of the eternal promise”. This is how the newspaper titled the analysis of the news Sport. Riqui Puigthat midfielder who broke into the elite squad of the Barcelonathe one who dialogued with the booties with Lionel Messi and threatened to be a partner of the stature of Xavi Hernández or Andrés Iniesta, he goes through the back door of the culé cast. At the age of 22 (he turns 23 on August 13), and after never having managed to settle into the team, the coach (the aforementioned Xavi whom he sought to resemble) told him that he was not going to be taken into account. And he is one step away from trying to relaunch his career in Los Angeles Galaxyof Major League Soccer in the United States.

He had his presentation in First in 2018 and since then he hinted with his handling, dynamics and panorama. Even Messi, before emigrating to PSG, he “adopted” him on the field of play, making him a part of his combinations, so that he would gain confidence, in times when Barcelona fell into a deeper crisis. But all the coaches, from Ernesto Valverde to Xavi himself, understood that he did not deserve continuity. The physique was always one of the elements for which he was singled out: his skinny build and 169 centimeters played against him.

In four years he accumulated 56 games, two goals and three assists. Much less than he expected from his qualities. In recent transfer markets there was talk of possible departures for him to gain continuity, but in each case he preferred to remain. Today he would leave in freedom of action, beyond the fact that the Blaugrana would retain a percentage of the chip and a possibility of repurchase, in case it explodes in the MLS.

To his irregularity, or little incidence in the moments in which he had chances, a complicated label was added: that of Gerard Piqué’s night excursion companion, recently separated in the middle of a scandal of the artist Shakira, after 12 years of relationship. This was confirmed by the program socialitewhich also marked him as an accomplice in the tricks so that the paparazzi did not capture the presence of the defender.

Puig, in one of his last forays with the Blaugrana jacket: in May, against Betis (REUTERS / Albert Gea)

In the television show, they assured that the favorite redoubt for soccer players is a bar called The Naughty. There, according to the information given there, the defender’s mistress would work. But since her presence could be noticed at the meeting point, she resorted to some tricks to distract prying eyes. For example, she arrived by taxi, never in one of his cars. She entered through a side door, located on a little-used street. And the lady in question was doing it through the main entrance.

But also, inside, Piqué (and Puig when he accompanied him) had a “reserved” room, surrounded by red curtains, to which only he defined who entered and who did not. It would be a modality that Gerard used in advance. The influencer Luciana Guschmer suggested that the defender used to participate in parties with models along with other soccer players, also with restricted access. And in them there was an unbreakable rule: there could be no mobile phones.

Staying stuck to such a conflict (in addition to the media) did not favor Puig, especially in an era, that of Xavi, in which the DT asks for full commitment and extreme personal care. Pedri and other homegrown players like Gavi and Nico were relegating him. And today he will have to re-launch his career away from Spain, to get rid once and for all of the signs of “disappointment” and “eternal promise”.

