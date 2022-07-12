They offered Cristiano Ronaldo to PSG, but they assure that they will reject his signing for an unusual reason

Cristiano Ronaldo has not joined Manchester United’s preseason (Reutres)

These days the great mystery surrounding the European pass market is what will happen to Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester’s great star United He asked for permission to be absent for the preseason with his team and, as it has transpired, his agent has offered him to other clubs. The last of them, after his name sounded in Chelsea and Bayern Munich, It was nothing less than Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The news published by the portal The Parisian generated a lot of expectation in the fans who were excited for a moment to see a forward made up of Lionel Messi y Cristiano Ronaldo. The two football enemies sharing locker room. But, this seems that it will not be possible and that it will remain simply as a wish.

According to the French newspaper, jorge mendesrepresentative of CR7met with the president of PSG, Nasser Al-Khelaifiand suggested signing the Portuguese striker, who still has another year on his contract with Manchester United. However, the agent was met with a negative response from the last Ligue 1 champion.

“Paris has closed the door to this hypothesis. The club believes that there is no place for him in the current conditions -in economic and sporting terms- and that he has a fairly good profile. bling-bling”, reports the article. This would then be the main reason why he would not join the Parisian team: his profile does not match what the club now seeks for its ranks.

It should be remembered that the term bling-blinggenerally used to refer to luxury and ostentatious objects, was pronounced by Nasser Al-Khelaifi in an interview last month, when he announced a new twist in the club’s sports policy. On that occasion, the Qatari leader explained: “We must be realistic, we no longer want flashy, bling-bling, it is the end of sequins. We have done great things for 11 years, but every year we have to ask ourselves how to progress, how to be better. With that, he closed in that talk with Le Parisien the possibility of hiring great reinforcements in the current transfer market and closing a renowned coach, such as Zinedine Zidane.

With Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, there is no place for Ronaldo in PSG (Reuters)

Regarding the situation of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese has another year of ties with Manchester United, a club that will play a friendly against Liverpool on Tuesday without him. It is that the 37-year-old Portuguese asked, for family reasons, not to join the pre-season tour with the Red Devils. In the midst of the versions that followed the news, the team’s coach, Erik Ten Hag, dismissed in a press conference that number 7 is leaving: “Cristiano is not for sale, he is part of our plans. I prepare the next season with him”.

The truth is that the scorer wants to play in the Champions League, a tournament in which he has scored 141 goals, an absolute record, but he is not willing to give up money. From France they revealed that his salary does not fall below USD 30 million per year, which also complicates any type of negotiation. With the doors of Chelsea, PSG and Bayern Munich closed, Ronaldo’s future would remain Old Trafford, at least for this season.

