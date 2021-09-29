They opened a chamber that was sealed for 40 thousand years in a Neanderthal cave in Gibraltar: what they found inside

From the left, the entrances to the Bennett, Gorham, Vanguard and Hyaena Caves, which make up the four main caves of the Gorham complex. Photography: Clive Finlayson / Gibraltar Museum

The recent discovery of a new chamber in a network of caves on the Rock of Gibraltar, sealed from the world for at least 40,000 years, could shed light on the culture and customs of the Neanderthals. that occupied the area for thousands of centuries.

In 2012, experts began examining the vanguard cave, which is part of the cave complex of Gorham, to determine its true dimensions and to see if it contained passages and chambers that had been plugged by sand.

Last August, the team, led by Professor Clive Finlaysonan evolutionary biologist who works as director of the Gibraltar National Museum, found a gap in the sediment, which led them to a 13-meter gap in the ceiling of the cave, where stalactites hung from the ceiling and broken rock curtains suggested damage from an ancient earthquake.

“It’s quite a camera,” Finlayson told the British media. The Guardian. “In a way, It is almost like discovering the tomb of Tutankhamun; You enter a space that no one has entered in 40,000 years . It is quite sobering, the truth, “he added.

Vanguard’s Cave, part of the Gorham Cave complex where the discovery was made. Photograph: Government of Gibraltar

On the surface of the chamber were the leg bones of a lynx, vertebrae of a spotted hyena, and the large wing bone of a griffon vulture., according to The Guardian.

“Something dragged things there a long time ago,” Finlayson said. “We have also found six or seven examples of claw marks scratched on cave walls . Those kinds of claw marks are normally associated with bears, and we have bear remains in the cave, but they seem a bit small to me. I wonder if the lynx whose femur we found was scratching the walls, ”he added.

Although the bones – which did not show cuts or marks consistent with human intervention – are interesting in themselves, the team also found a big dog whale shell (a marine snail) that raises several possibilities.

“That part of the cave is probably 20 meters above sea level today, so it is clear that someone brought it there sometime before 40,000 years ago“Said the professor. “That is already an indication that people have been there”, he assured in statements to The Guardian.

Neanderthals developed efficient and effective medical care for their peers, to the point of being considered that compassion helped them survive longer ALLAN HENDERSON



Previous findings

Elsewhere in the caves, the team recovered evidence of Neanderthal occupation, from stone homes and tools to dismembered animal remains, including red deer, ibex, seals and dolphins. In 2017, researchers found the milk tooth of a four-year-old Neanderthal boy in an area frequented by hyenas.

“We kept looking there, but there was no occupation by Neanderthals at that level, so we suspect that the hyenas took the boy, killed him and dragged him to the bottom of the cave”, He explained.

“One of the things that we have found on many levels in this cave is a clear evidence of occupation: bonfires and more. What we have not found is where they buried theirs. Since we are speculating, a camera at the bottom of a cave could be quite suggestive; it’s total speculation, but you’re not going to bury people in your kitchen or living room”Said the biologist.

The constant migration of homo sapiens from Africa sealed the fate of Neanderthal man

Researchers believe the new area could bring valuable clues about the existence and society of these coastal and Mediterranean Neanderthals.

“These caves have provided us with a great deal of information about the behavior of these people. AND, far from the ancient vision of brute and simian beings, we are realizing that in all respects they were human, and capable of most of the things modern humans were capable of. We even know that they exchanged genes, “he told the British media.

For the teacher, the real quest is about finding out who were neanderthals, how they lived, how they died and how they survived.

“I am proud to say that I have done my test, and that I have a two eat some Neanderthal DNA in me. Arguably they were never extinct because there is still a bit of them in usFinlayson concluded.

