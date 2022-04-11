They opened an investigation against Cristiano Ronaldo for his assault on a child: the request to the witnesses of the incident

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a cell phone at a fan

Cristiano Ronaldo is at the center of controversy and a police investigation was opened in Merseyside as a result of the incident at the end of Saturday’s 1-0 loss to Evertonin which the forward of the Manchester United threw a mobile phone to the ground after taking it out of the hand of a fan who was in the tunnel on the way to the changing rooms at Goodison Park.

While the 37-year-old Portuguese apologized on Instagram and invited the fan to a match at Old Trafford, police are now asking for witnesses after a video of the incident was posted on social media. A spokesman for the local authorities explained his point of view. “We can confirm that we are in contact with Manchester United Football Club and Everton FC after reports of an alleged assault at the football match of the teams named above”the statement began.

And he added in this regard: “When the players left the field at 2:30 p.m., a boy was reportedly assaulted by one of the visiting team members as they were leaving the field. Investigations are ongoing and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV footage and are conducting extensive witness investigations to establish whether a crime has been committed.

In addition, the police asked for the help of all those present at the time of the conflict to begin collecting versions. “Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the police social media office. from Merseyside via Twitter MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Center quoting reference number 228 from 9th April 2022.”

Cristiano sought to defend himself on social networks with a letter explaining what happened. “It is never easy to deal with emotions in difficult times like the one we are facing. However, we always have to be respectful, patient and set an example for all young people who love the beautiful game. I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this fan to watch a match at Old Trafford as a show of fair play and sportsmanship.”

Later on Saturday, a United spokesperson also spoke about the incident: “We are aware of an alleged incident after today’s game at Everton and the club will co-operate with any police investigation.”. Manchester’s defeat at Goodison Park left them six points behind Tottenhamcurrently in last place in the classification Champions Leaguewith just seven matches remaining for the completion of the Premier League.

Jake Harding, 14, was the young man attacked. His mother, Sarah Kelly, testified for him. “You can see from the bruise that he made contact. I just can’t believe he’s talking about this. He was crying, he was in shock, Jacob was in complete shock, he’s autistic. He is really upset about this and completely discourages him from ever attending a match again,” he explained.

