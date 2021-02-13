They operated on Fernando Alonso after being run over by a car while training on a bicycle

Fernando Alonso underwent a successful operation after being crashed while training on a bicycle (Photo: RENAULT)

Within hours of an accident that set off alarms in the Formula 1, the Spanish Fernando Alonso He has undergone a successful operation in the Bern hospital (Switzerland) where he was hospitalized after being hit by a car while training on a bicycle. The Alpine F1 Team driver underwent maxillofacial Surgery and will remain 48 hours in observation. “Thank you for all your wishes, I’m fine and I hope 2021 starts,” he wrote on social media.

The doctors they rebuilt her jaw and they also had to remove some damaged teeth, which now must be replaced by implants. Despite this intervention, the newspaper AS He reported that “He speaks without undue difficulty and is in good spirits”.

The team Alpine F1 Team issued a statement to confirm that it was successfully operated on for a fracture in the jawbone and to give some details about his state of health. “Doctors discovered a fracture in his upper jaw and he successfully underwent corrective surgery. The medical team that treated him is satisfied with the operation “, they specified.

In addition, the French team confirmed that Alonso’s participation in Sakhir’s preseason tests is not in danger, which will take place from March 12 to 14. Logically, his official return with Alpine Renault at Bahrain Grand Prix, which takes place on the 28th.

The two-time champion of F1, of 39 years, who was hit by a car in the urban area of ​​Lugano while training on a bicycle, did not suffer fractures to his body, so if he recovers successfully from his jaw injury he will be able to continue his physical preparation without problems. “We hope it is operational to restart preparation for this season and return to training after a few days of complete rest”, clarified his team in the statement.

Fernando Alonso had an accident while training on a bicycle in Lugano, Switzerland (@fernandoalo_oficial)

As reported by the newspaper Mark, the accident of Fernando Alonso is being investigated by the Police local to clarify all the events that occurred prior to his return to the Formula 1 from the hand of Renault, a team with which he was champion in 2005 and 2006. It is his reappearance in the premier class of motorsport after two years of absence.

This same newspaper released the police report, where they report that the incident occurred around two in the afternoon in Viganello, a section of the city of Lugano. A 42-year-old Swiss driver hit the Spanish pilot when he was driving along Via Santa in the direction of Pregassona. “According to the initial reconstruction and for reasons that the investigating police will establish, while making a left turn into a supermarket, he collided with a 39-year-old Spanish citizen, who was riding his bicycle and passed a line of parked cars on the right. The collision occurred with the right side of the car ”. Once the accident occurred, the security forces and the medical team arrived at the scene to take Alonso to the hospital.

“Two years ago I left the door open to return to F1 with the new rules. They were postponed by the coronavirus until 2021, but, anyway, I thought that 2021 could already be a good year to be in the category, to grow together with the team. And with Renault, which has always been a bit like my home, my family within the Motor World. I hope to repeat those good years. It’s something nice, “he said a few weeks ago in dialogue with the Italian chain RAI on his return to the Maximum.

The statement issued by Alpine

