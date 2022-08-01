They operated on the figure of Borussia Dortmund Sebastien Haller and detected that his tumor is malignant

Sebastien Haller, new figure of Borussia Dortmund, will have to undergo chemotherapy (Photo: @BVB)

It was not an easy task to replace Erling Haaland but Borussia Dortmund had moved fast in the market to hire Sebastien Hallerwho landed on the Bundesliga After a good campaign in the Ajax. Hiring him was very celebrated and everything was going well until they detected a testicular tumor which, according to what the club reported in recent hours, was found to be malignant.

HallerFrench attacker of Ivorian origin from 28 yearsnow “He has to undergo chemotherapy treatment” y “He will not be at BVB for several months”as announced by the German entity in its official communication channels.

“Sebastien will now receive the best possible treatment. The chances of recovery are very good. We wish him and his family much strength and optimism and our thoughts are with him during this difficult time.” Sebastian Kehlsports director of Dortmundin dialogue with its official website.

Haller joined Borussia Dortmund to replace Haaland after scoring 34 goals for Ajax last season.

The former West Ham and Eintracht Frankfurt footballer, among other teams, had signed with the German club from Ajax -where he scored 34 goals in the last course, including 11 goals in the Champions League – last July 6th but after 12 days He had to withdraw from pre-season training because this tumor was discovered.

Had to undergo surgery which came out successfully and in which her tumor was found to be malignant. “We ask the media and fans to understand that we will not publish any medical details about Sebastien Haller’s treatment beyond the information mentioned, neither today nor in the coming months, ”said the institution after learning the news.

Sebastien Haller underwent surgery a few days ago to remove a testicular tumor that was found to be malignant.

In this way, the player will spend a long time inactive while he fully recovers and the club is considering hiring another player in that position. throat pointed out that “We contemplate various scenarios” with a view to the next season, since Haller had been incorporated to replace Erling Haalandwho went to Manchester City.

The Borussia Dortmund has already launched its season with a commitment from the german cup: won 3-0 at 1860 Munich of the third division with goals from Donyel Malen, Jude Bellingham y Darim Adeyemianother of the new signings on offense.

