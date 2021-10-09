They ordered the arrest of the former coach of the Venezuelan women’s soccer team accused of sexual abuse

File photo of former soccer coach Kenneth Winslow Zseremeta (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Venezuela’s justice ordered the arrest of the former national coach on Friday Kenneth Zseremeta, denounced by members of the National Women’s Soccer Team of committing sexual abuse.

This was confirmed through his Twitter account by the Chavismo attorney general, Tarek William Saab, who also confirmed that the arrest of another implicated in the same case was also ordered, William Pino Lozada, former physical trainer of the national team.

Hours before, in a statement, the former coach denied the accusations: “I constitutionally accept the presumption of my innocence, until proven otherwise.”

In the document sent to the AFP, the technician stressed that She directed more than 600 players during her time through different categories of the Venezuelan women’s team (2008-2017) and when she left the South American country she did so without a “criminal record”.

The Venezuelan Prosecutor’s Office began an investigation against both this week, after a group of 24 Venezuelan soccer players publicly denounced them for sexual abuse and harassment.

Through a statement, the group of A footballer accused Zseremeta of having sexually abused one of them, in addition to having subjected them to physical and psychological harassment.

”We, the players of the Venezuelan national team from different processes, We have decided to break the silence to prevent the situations of abuse and physical, psychological and sexual harassment caused by the football coach Kenneth Zseremeta take more victims in women’s football and in the world ”, reads the statement.

In it, they state that “From 2013 to 2017, numerous incidents arose around the figure of coach Zseremeta, the most common ones such as physical and psychological abuse during training ”. “Many of us continue with traumas and mental injuries that accompany us in our day to day,” they say.

In the text, they also explain that, in 2020, one of them “confessed that she had been sexually abused since she was 14 by the coach”, something that “lasted until he was fired”, in 2017.

”This has been news that, for all of us, It has been very difficult to assimilate, to the extent that many of us feel guilty for having been so close to all this and not having realized something so serious and punishable, ”they explain. In this regard, they assure that the confession did not surprise them “because that was the environment time that the coach cultivated day by day.”

“Many of those situations were supported by some members of the coaching staff. Today we understand that these actions were intended to manipulate us and make us feel guilty. Female players from the LGBTI community were constantly questioned about their sexual orientation and harassment towards heterosexual female players was constant”, They underline.

Also “existed threats and manipulations to tell the players’ parents about their sexual orientation if they were not disciplined or performing as they should ”.

“The sexual innuendo were everyday topics, as well as the comments about the physical attractiveness of many of our players ”, they add.

The footballers also denounce that the situation was not experienced by them alone, but rather “ executive and coaching level there were also these situations “in which the coach manipulated them so that they would think that everyone around them” was bad people and that only he was the one who sought ”his good.

With Zseremeta as DT, Venezuela won the South American U-17 Championship twice and qualified for the Category World Cup three times: Trinidad and Tobago-2010, Costa Rica-2013 and Jordan-2016.

Meanwhile, the Venezuelan Football Federation (FVF) announced this Friday that asked FIFA, Conmebol and Concacaf to investigate Zseremeta. The president of the FVF, Jorge Giménez, asked “the disqualification (of the Panamanian) in the professional exercise as sports technical director be ordered” or “any sports position”, in a letter sent to the president of FIFA, Gianni Infantino, and to in charge of the Ethics Commission of that organization, Jorge Palacio, and disclosed by the local entity.

