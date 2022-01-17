They pay 2.6 million euros for a copy of Dune to release the rights, not knowing that buying a book does not give them copyright

Spice DAO is a crypto group that has acquired one of the original copies of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’ book (also known as the Dune Bible), for 2.66 million euros, and has the goal of making the book of Jodorowsky (to the extent permitted by law), produce an animated series and sell the rights to a streaming service. After this, support projects derived from the community.

Where this part of the story is already very curious, the most striking thing of all is that they are wrong. Because buying one of the original books does not give rights to its copyright.

What are NFTs and why does a kitten avatar SELL for $115.00

They just bought a book





What they have acquired from Spice DAO are the collection of original images, illustrations and sketches by the Chilean-French director who tried to make a movie out of the classic sci-fi play Dune in the ’70s.

We won the auction for €2.66M. Now our mission is to: 1. Make the book public (to the extent permitted by law) 2. Produce an original animated limited series inspired by the book and sell it to a streaming service 3. Support derivative projects from the community pic.twitter.com/g4QnF6YZBp – Spice DAO (🏜, 🏜) (@TheSpiceDAO) January 15, 2022

But what has been overlooked is that that original work does not confer any rights over intellectual property. It’s just a book and it’s not even the only one. It is estimated that there are about 10 copies of Jodorowsky’s ‘Dune’. One of them was sold three years ago for about $42,500. Alejandro Jodorowsky wrote this book in the 70’s. Later there were two versions of Dune in the cinema. The last one, by Denis Villeneuve, which premiered last year.

It is important to remember that having an original copy or the NFT does not mean that rights can be obtained, since these are in the hands of the original creator. In this case the rights remain in the hands of the creator of the work, Jodorowsky. In fact, that very book is available through Google Photos, where someone uploaded the scans.

Jodorowsky’s initial plan was to make a film about 10 hours long, but that meant an exorbitant budget. People collaborated on this manuscript like Salvador Dalí, Orson Welles or Mick Jagger.