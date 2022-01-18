They pay a fortune for a Jodorowsky’s Dune book, joke about NFTs, and Kojima shares it on networks

The landing of Konami, his home for years, in the NFT industry was recently known.

Unlike other creators in the industry, Hideo Kojima He has not yet given his opinion on the current trend of betting on NFTs in the video game world. However, his latest message shared on Twitter seems to be a foretaste of his position: a joke about a crypto group and their absurd plans.

Specifically, it is a retweet where they make fun of a crypto group that claims to have made an original copy of Jodorowsky’s Dune with unrealistic plans, as Xataka’s colleagues collect today in a publication. Specifically, it is an auction won by Spice DAO, formed by fans of the saga, in exchange for a payment of 2.66 million euros, whose mission is to liberate the work.

Their goals are also to produce an animated series and sell the rights to a streaming service, and that’s where the joke comes in. Buying a copy of the book (it is estimated that there are 10 in total in the world), does not confer any right on intellectual property. Also, the book was already scanned and released years ago.

Konami and NFTs

This anecdote comes shortly after Konami’s commitment to NFTs, the home of Hideo Kojima for much of his professional life, became known. The Japanese company has made its debut in NFTs by selling its Castlevania works for more than $160,000, while other companies in Japanese territory such as SEGA and Square Enix have also recently strengthened their commitment to this sector.

For its part, Dune has a very hopeful future in video games. On the one hand, the creators of Conan Exiles are working on a survival MMO, while a few months ago a strategy video game about their universe was also presented.

