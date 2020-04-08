General News

They Played Sports at the Highest Degree. Now Their Job Is to Save Lives.

April 8, 2020
1 Min Read




6 minutes in the past
Sports

Depart a remark

Hayley Wickenheiser, who acquired four Olympic gold medals as a hockey participant, is now a scientific scholar and a few of the elite athletes the utilization of their abilities and platforms to battle the coronavirus.



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment