“They pointed their guns at me”: Paul Pogba’s revelation about the extortion case linked to his brother

Paul Pogba with his brother Mathias, accused of extortion for 13 million euros (Photo: AFP)

The story that has the footballer’s older brother in the center of the storm Paul Pogba, Mathias, added a new chapter with the leak of one of the midfielder’s statements when making the complaint in Italy. The relative of the Juventus signing was charged and placed in provisional detention as a result of the investigation into the extortion that an organized gang carried out on the professional player.

After a meeting of the France team in Clairefontaine on March 19, 2022, the footballer spent several hours with a childhood friend in Roissy-en-Brie, town where he grew up. Around midnight, as he was preparing to return to his Paris hotel, Paul Pogba was led by other neighborhood acquaintances to an apartment in Chanteloup-en-Brie. As the media was able to access The world to the investigation, the player was forced to turn off his phone before it was confiscated.

At the moment they appear two hooded men, with bulletproof vests and heavily armed. In that context, the steering wheel is threatened to pay 13 million euros, including 3 million in cash, for the protection that two men would have given him for years. This is the story that Paul declared last August 9 to those in charge of the cause of the Central Office for the Fight against Organized Crime to advance the investigation into the extortion attempt of which he was a victim.

Mathias is in provisional detention as a result of the investigation into the extortion denounced by his brother (Photo: @Mathiaspogbaofficial)

Two months after filing his complaint in Italy, five suspects, including his brother Mathias Pogba, were charged on Saturday 17 September after several days in police custody before being remanded in custody. One of the most chilling scenes of the threat, had the direct description of Paul. “I was scared. Both guys pointed their guns at me. So in that situation under threat, I told them I was going to pay.”explained to the police.

Mathias Pogba, 32, was charged with “organized gang extortion” y “participation in a criminal association for the purpose of preparing a crime”. “We reject this decision and everything possible will be done to ensure that Mr. Pogba is released quickly,” said his lawyer, Yassine Bouzrou. Four other suspects between 27 and 36 years old, close to the player, already known to the police, most of them were prosecuted on charges of “extortion with a weapon in an organized gang.”

However, the protagonist denied the accusations made by his brother and described him as “coward, traitor and hypocrite”. In another hearing, Paul estimated before the investigators that his brother Mathias was “under pressure” from people who wanted to get money from him and admitted that he handed over 100,000 euros at the moment. Last week, through his lawyer, Mathias said he was “totally oblivious to any extortion maneuver” to his brother.

