They postponed the definition of the “Djokovic case” in Australia: the counteroffensive that Nole prepares if their visa is revoked

The immigration minister will delay his decision to deport Novak Djokovic (Reuters)

The Australian Minister of Immigration, Alex Hawke, will not make a decision this Thursday on the deportation of Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, according to Australian media, while the world’s number one was included in the draw to play at the Australian Open.

An Australian government source confirmed to the newspapers Sydney Morning Herald y The Age that the immigration minister will not pronounce today on this case, which has highlighted the country’s harsh immigration policy and its commitment to vaccination against covid-19.

Since last Monday the justice gave the reason to Djokovic and allowed him to stay in Australia, Hawke has limited himself to saying that maintains the ability to use special powers granted by the law to deport the tennis player for not meeting the requirements imposed by the covid-19 to enter the country.

However, the world No. 1 in the ATP ranking has one more legal card up his sleeve after winning the first battle in court. Members of his environment confirmed to the local newspaper The Age that his legal team would “immediately bring” the issue to justice once again to appeal the decision.

While there is speculation that Hawke’s decision will finally be made public this Friday after so many twists and turns, the Serbian’s team of lawyers is waiting for the definition to start judicial engineering if necessary. The speculation is that the matter could be carried out during the weekend and extend until Sunday, opening the door for Nole make your debut at the first Grand Slam of the season early next week.

Djokovic will debut in the tournament next Sunday (Reuters)

Djokovic arrived in Australia on January 5 to participate in the tournament with a medical exemption for not being vaccinated, but customs agents his visa was denied and he was detained in a hotel in Melbourne while his lawyers appealed to an Australian court, which ordered his release on Monday.

Djokovic’s future at the Australian Open, which takes place between January 17 and 30, is still in suspense until Hawke decides whether to cancel the visa again for failing to comply with the requirements imposed by the coronavirus to enter the country and errors in your travel declaration.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who is at stake for re-election this year and is fighting a strong upturn in cases due to the irruption of the omicron variant, told reporters in Canberra that the minister he has “special powers” and that he does not intend “to comment further.” A source from the liberal party confirmed to the aforementioned media that the government “was strongly inclined” to the option of canceling the visa.

Justice ruled in favor of Djokovic in the trial (Efe)



Amid this uncertainty, the organizers of the Australian Open included Djokovic in the celebration of the draw, which began an hour late after a decision that was not explained by the organization.

The Serbian, who is seeking his tenth trophy at the Australian Open and thereby become the most successful tennis player of all time if he reaches 21 Grand Slam trophies, He will face his compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic in the first round.

to continue, Nole He could face the Chilean in a hypothetical round of 16 Cristian Garin (16), in the quarterfinals to the Italian Matteo Berrettini (7) and in the semifinals to the German Alexander Zverev (3) or Reef Nadal (6).

Rafa will start his way before the American Marcos Giron, the russian Daniil Medvedev will go before the swiss Henri Laaksonen, Zverev will be released against his compatriot Daniel Altmaier and greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will have his baptism with the Swede Mikael Ymer.

KEEP READING

Djokovic’s confessions turned the investigation in Australia around: he is exposed to a sentence of up to five years in prison

Djokovic blamed his agent for falsifying his statement on immigration and admitted that he did not isolate himself even though he knew he had COVID-19

The 5 key points of the great Novak Djokovic scandal in Australia

Two Australian journalists believed they were off the air and fiercely criticized Djokovic

With information from EFE