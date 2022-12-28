They presented in Chile the first car that works 100% with hydrogen and is authorized to circulate in the country

Chilean authorities presented the first hydrogen cell car. (Image source: Twitter @MTTChile)

Chile presented the first hydrogen fuel cell car that is authorized to drive on the streets of this country.

The national government reported that the Toyota Mirai It is the first of its kind that will work in Latin America, and which has a range of 650 kilometers according to the catalog. Its battery has a useful life of over 10 years and reaches a full charge in approximately 15 minutes.

The vehicle, which has two other copies in Chile, works with a hydrogen cell system and charging is not via a traditional electrical connection, but by a chemical reaction generated between the stored hydrogen and the air. To achieve this, the car has three high-pressure hydrogen tanks located in the rear seats and trunk, and one that runs the length of the vehicle.

From the Toyota company they stated that they chose Chile as the scenario to test this vehicle due to the advanced regulations on electromobility issues. “We know of the potential of green hydrogen in Chile. A representation of this is the Mirai import and homologation. The effort towards carbon neutrality is a shared effort between the public world and the private world”.

Despite this advance, the machine is not for sale in Chile. It is only available in the United States, Norway, Spain and Germany with a value of USD 65 thousand.

reactions

The interior of the Toyota Mirai. (Image source: Twitter @MTTChile)

There are three specimens that are in Chile. In this regard, the Minister of Government, Camila Vallejo, stressed that “some will say that there are only three cars, but it is the first step in the development of an industry… It happened with the electric buses at the time, when they arrived there were a few , began to circulate and has already allowed the development of the industry that makes us point out that we have made positive progress in our country”.

The Minister of Transport, Juan Carlos Muñoz, was satisfied with the appearance of this environmentally friendly vehicle because “it is a step so that in 2050 our country is carbon neutral. In this carbon neutrality process, 25% of the emissions have to do precisely with the transport system”.

The Minister of State added that “the Toyota Mirai is the first vehicle that works with a hydrogen battery, which has been approved and has permission to circulate in the country.”

For his part, the Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, stated that the Government is advancing firmly and “resolutely in the green hydrogen industry, to meet our environmental sustainability commitments; also to bring concrete improvements for Chilean men and women”.

Keep reading:

A femicide wrapped his wife’s lifeless body in aluminum foil, hid her and filed a disappearance report

Gabriel Boric participated in a sketch of the popular children’s program “31 Minutos” on Chilean TV

Controversy in Chile over a proposal to create a special prison for Mapuche prisoners