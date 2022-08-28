They promoted a complaint before the Inter-American Federation of Lawyers about the case of the Venezuelan activist Alonso Medina Roa

Lawyer and opposition activist Alonso Medina Roa

Venezuelan lawyers promoted a union complaint before the Inter-American Federation of Lawyers on the case of the lawyer and activist Alonzo Medina Roa, whom the regime of Nicolás Maduro prohibited from leaving Venezuela.

immigration officials of the Maiquetia International Airportwhich serves Caracas, prevented Medina from leaving last Wednesday, as reported by the Coalition for Human Rights and Democracy.

Medina, according to his defense, was held for two hours and later taken to the headquarters of the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), located at the airport, for having “supposedly an alert that prohibited him from leaving the country.”

“At the time I was about to leave the country, for a family trip, Immigration officials at the Maiquetia international airport informed me that I had a DEPARTURE PROHIBITION, which is why I cannot travel abroad,” Medina wrote in a tweet.

The lawyer Ana Leonor Acosta explained that this alert responds to an alleged investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Division of the Criminal and Criminal Scientific Investigations Corps (Cicpc).

On the other hand, after the episode Amnesty International (AI) demanded on Thursday the cessation of the “attacks” against human rights defenders in the country, whose work, the organization considers, must be protected.

The “attacks and threats” against activists and human rights defenders, considered the organization, “It is an element of the policy of repression implemented by the authorities under the command of Nicolás Maduro”, a reality “that has been worsening in recent years”.

This Saturday, Amnesty International’s regional investigation team also received a so-called Urgent Appeal from the Venezuelan Prison Observatory in favor of Alonso Medina and his colleagues Leonor Acosta and Kelvin Zambrano, who are also being investigated by the regime, announced the director of the NGO Mark Gomez a Twitter.

Amnesty International’s regional investigation team receives Urgent Appeal from the Venezuelan Prison Observatory on behalf of: •Ana Leonor Acosta

•Alonso Medina

•Kelvin Zambrano Defense lawyers investigated in Venezuela for denouncing serious human rights violations pic.twitter.com/S0fFS4zx6I – Marcos Gómez 🕯 (@GomezMarcos) August 27, 2022

“It is necessary to mention in the case of Ms. Ana Leonor Acosta and Messrs. Kelvin Zambrano and Alonso Medina Rosa, that up to the date of this communication, the charges against them are unknown, and their process responds to triggers of a political nature, also taking into account the violations of Due Process and the Right to Defense provided for in Article 49 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela”.

Medina Roa went to a Cicpc headquarters in Caracas to verify his case and Hours later, he left the place without until now knowing details of what he could find out on the spot.

The lawyer was a defender, among other opponents of the Government, of the lieutenant commander Rafael Acosta Arevalo who was murdered while in the custody of the Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (Dgcim), an act for which two soldiers were convicted of torture and homicide.

