They published a ranking with the 10 worst strikers in the history of Real Madrid: the striking inclusion of an Argentine figure

Javier Saviola, one of the forwards who appear in a ranking of the worst Real Madrid attackers

Real Madrid is one of the most powerful clubs in the world and has an enviable track record, where the impressive sum of 14 Champions Leagues and 35 Spanish Leagues stand out. Yet through their ranks have passed footballers who failed to measure up or meet the expectations they generated product of their yields in other institutions.

The newspaper As produced a controversial ranking on “The 10 worst strikers in the history of Real Madrid”where the presence of three athletes of South American origin stands out: the Argentine Javier Saviola, the Uruguayan Federico Magallanes and the Colombian Edwin Congo.

The Little bunny, after exploding at a very young age in River Plate, he ended up in Barcelona and then went on loan to Monaco and Seville. The You meringues They believed that his hiring was a great effect and he signed a contract in mid-2007. In the Spanish capital he had little continuity with Bernd Schuster and Juande Ramos and only managed to score 3 goals. From there he went to Benfica in Portugal, an entity in which he stood out based on goals and dribbles. The Argentine also had a good time with the National Team.

Federico Magallanes did not have an outstanding time at Real Madrid

The other River Plate native who appears on this list compiled by the Madrid newspaper is Frederick Magellan, emerged from the Peñarol quarry in Uruguay. After a good time at Atalanta he ended up at Real Madrid. Not being to the liking of coach Guss Hiddink he was loaned to Racing Santander. He did not get to play any official match and the only goal of him with the white shirt was in a friendly.

Edwin Congo arrived at Real Madrid after standing out in Once Caldas (REUTERS / Carlos Jasso)

also figure Colombian Edwin Congo. He was bought a pass to Once Caldas, but before being part of the Real Madrid professional squad in the 2001/02 season (he did not play officially) he was loaned to Valladolid, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Toulouse.

Nicolas Anelka arrived at Real Madrid as a star after his time at Arsenal (Credit: Stu Forster /Allsport)

One of the most resounding names is Nikolas Anelka, who at that time was one of the great stars of Arsenal and the French National Team. He arrived in the European summer of 1999, and although he scored a key goal against Bayern Munich to take his team to the Champions League final (later they would stay with Orejona), for much of the season he was a substitute and was declared transferable . He returned to PSG and went through other great teams, such as Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Juventus.

Antonio Cassano failed to stand out at Real Madrid (Getty Images)

Antonio Cassano It is another weighty name that failed to settle at Real Madrid. After shining in Rome he landed in the Spanish capital as a candidate to become a new Galactic, but he was never outside his country. He played a total of 29 games, with only 2 wins. He reinvented himself at Sampdoria, which catapulted him to teams like Milan and Inter. He too was assiduously summoned to the Nazionale.

Florentino Pérez looked for a center forward to fight for the position with Karim Benzema and opted for Luka Jovic, who was far from being the accurate attacker who stood out at Eintracht Frankfurt. In his three years at the club he only scored two goals and during this transfer window he accepted the offer from Italy’s Fiorentina.

The payroll prepared by the newspaper As Spanish completes it Manolo Canabal, the Serbian Perica Ognjenovicthe bosnian Elvir Baljic and the slovak Peter Dubosvky.

