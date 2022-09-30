They published the death certificate of Queen Elizabeth II: she died of “old age”

The last public photo of Queen Elizabeth II, two days before her death. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Queen Elizabeth II of England died of “old age” on September 8 at the age of 96, according to her death certificate published Thursday.

After 70 years of reignElizabeth II passed away at 3:10 p.m. local time and also includes the profession of the deceased: “Her Majesty the Queen”, according to this document published by the National Archives of Scotland. The monarch died at her private residence at Balmoral Castle.

The document, in which Princess Anne, daughter of Elizabeth II, is referred to as a contact relative, establishes September 16 as the date of registration in the registry, although the copy corresponds to the 26th and appears signed by the most responsible of this body, Paul Lowe.

Isabel II died after seven decades of reign and, after her death, the crown has fallen to her eldest son, who from the moment of his mother’s death has adopted the name of Carlos III. The death gave way to ten days of mourning that ended with a state funeral before half a thousand international leaders.

THE RESPECT OF HIS SUBJECTS

Hundreds of royal supporters lined up outside Windsor Castle for the chance to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II as the chapel where the late monarch was buried opened to the public on Thursday for the first time since her death.

Many want to visit the tomb of Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. It is marked by a hand-carved Belgian black marble slab within the King George VI Memorial Chapel, part of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The queen’s name is inscribed on the ledger stone inlaid with brass letters, along with the names of her husband, mother and father.

Among the first to arrive was Anne Daley, 65, from Cardiff, who arrived at the castle at 7:30am, well before the 10am opening time. She was also one of the first in line when tens of thousands of people thronged Westminster Hall for four days to see the queen in bed before her funeral.

Daley said she was moved by the thought of the monarch’s death on September 8, as well as that of her husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.

Buckingham Palace document photo of the ledger stone in King George VI Memorial Chapel, St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, Great Britain. Royal Collection Trust/The Dean and Canons of Windsor/Handout via REUTERS

“The castle feels empty, gloomy. Nobody lives in it. You know, you lost the queen, you lost the duke, you lost the corgis.”Daly said, referring to Elizabeth’s beloved dogs. “It’s like when you sell your house and all the history is gone.”

To visit the chapel, royals must purchase a ticket to Windsor Castle. The price for adults is £26.50 ($28.75) from Sunday to Friday and £28.50 ($31.23) on Saturday.

The memorial chapel is located within the walls of St. George’s Chapel, where many members of the royal family are buried. It has also hosted several royal weddings, including Prince Harry’s marriage to former Meghan Markle in 2018.

(with information from AFP, EP and AP)

