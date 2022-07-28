They raided the house of Piojo Herrera in CDMX where goalkeeper Óscar Jiménez lives

The home where the goalkeeper of América lives was robbed, the house is owned by Piojo Herrera (Photos: CUARTOSCURO)

The coach of the Tigres club, Miguel Louse Herrerawas a victim of delinquency From Mexico City. On the afternoon of Wednesday, July 27, it was reported that home of the former americanist technician was assaulted. Even though that him Louse does not currently live in the capital of the country, the coach has a house located in the Coyoacan Mayor’s Office.

According to the journalist Carlos Jiménez, in the home he lives Oscar Francisco Jimenezactual Club America goalkeeperas rent the residence to Miguel Herrera; consequently, the stolen belongings belong to the second goalkeeper of the bluecreams.

So far it is unknown if the goalkeeper’s family or if someone witnessed the crime, since it should be remembered that America faced Real Madrid in the United States on the night of July 26, so Óscar was not at home , so that the house could have been uninhabited at the time of the robbery; In addition, the capital team barely returned to CDMX, the same day when the assault was reported.

They raided Miguel Herrera’s house where Óscar Jiménez lives, goalkeeper for América (Photo: Instagram/ @miguelherreradt)

The first reports indicated that The assailants stole a large sum of money after robbing a safe; they took near 400 thousand pesos after they forced and opened the box that would belong to Óscar Francisco; It is unknown if they were the only belongings that were stolen.

“THEY RAISE HOUSE OF @MiguelHerreraDT in CDMX Thieves entered El Piojo’s house in @Alcaldia_Coy The address is rented to the doorman of the @ClubAmerica, @OscarFcoFabela1 The criminals opened a safe and took $400 thousand. The @SSC_CDMX y @FiscaliaCDMX investigate”, wrote the reporter on his Twitter account @c4jimenez.

Óscar Jiménez rents the house of Piojo Herrera, which was robbed (Photo: Twitter/ @OscarFcoFabela1)

As soon as the crime was disclosed, the Secretary of Security of Mexico City (SSC CDMX) and the Attorney General of the CDMX (FGJ) The first investigations began to find those responsible for the theft. So far it is unknown if the Liga MX player has already reported the event or if he has already appeared before the corresponding authorities. Mariana Echeverriadriver of Televisa and wife of the footballer, has also not disclosed his position on the case.

It is also not known if the legal owner of the home has already appeared before the authorities to follow up on the incident, since recently the team of the Louse Herrera competed in Ciudad Juárez against the squad of the brave as part of Matchday 5 of the 2022 Opening.

It would not be the first time that a former coach of the Mexican National Team is the victim of robberies to its properties because August 2021 one of his residences in Mexico City had already been robbedThe difference is that on that occasion the home was uninhabited because no one was renting it. When the coach had just taken office with the Nuevo León team, it transpired that his residence was robbed.

They raided Miguel Herrera’s house where Óscar Jiménez lives (Photo: Twitter/ @c4jimenez)

It was the cleaning staff who was in charge of reporting that crime and immediately speaking with the authorities to explain what objects had been illegally stolen.

In that assault on the property located in the Bosque de Tetlameya neighborhood, of the Coyoacán Mayor’s Office, it was robbed during the night. Because the residence was not inhabited and had different belongings from the Louse Herrera, the criminals took 35 brand watches, six pairs of sunglasses y 288 thousand pesos in cash; everything stolen was kept inside a safe.

KEEP READING:

Santiago Giménez is heading to Europe with Feyenoord; he will be the 12th Mexican in the Eredivisie

At the Hungarian GP, ​​Checo Pérez will seek to avoid the same “pothole” that he went through last season

Faitelson’s hint to Liga MX for the privatization of matches: “Impossible to watch soccer”