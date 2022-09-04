They raided the residence of former judge Sergio Moro in Brazil due to a lawsuit by the Workers’ Party

File photo of the former judge and former Minister of Justice of Brazil, Sergio Moro (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

The Brazilian electoral justice raided this Saturday the residence of the former judge Sergio Moro, candidate for senator in the October elections, by suspicion that it was kept there campaign material considered “irregular”.

The operation was carried out in the city of Curitiba, where the former magistrate resides, and in it various proselytizing materials were seized that “violate the law”as explained in a note by the Regional Electoral Court of the state of Paraná.

The statement adds that the action was in response to a lawsuit filed by the Workers’ Party (PT), led by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, now a candidate to return to the Presidency and who spent 580 days in prison sentenced by Moro when he still belonged to the judiciary.

The operation was confirmed by Moro’s lawyer, Gustavo Guedes, who considered the electoral tribunal’s decision “sensationalist” and “aggressive.”

File photo of Sergio Moro during the affiliation ceremony for the Podemos party in Brasilia on November 25, 2021 (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

The Regional Electoral Court of Paraná found in the residence printed material that violates electoral legislation and points out that Moro has published irregular propaganda on social networks for including his name in a disproportionate font size in relation to the names of the alternate candidates.

Electoral judge Melissa de Azevedo Olivas points out that some of these publications “do not even mention the name of the substitutes, in flagrant breach of electoral legislation.”

One million irregular forms have been seized, including stickers and badges, and more than 300 links on the candidates’ social networks, such as YouTube videos, have been ordered removed. In some Moro criticized Lula da Silva.

Moro criticized this “abusive” intervention and pointed out that this material has been intervened because “supposedly, the names of the two substitutes do not have a size of 30 percent of the name of the holder.”

“It does not correspond to the truth. The names are in accordance with the required standards and that is why the legal team will ask to reconsider the decision (…). We condemn this aggressive initiative and the sensationalism of the diligence required by the PT,” said lawyer Gustavo Guedes.

Archive photo of a demonstration in support of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and then Minister of Justice Sergio Moro in Brasilia, on June 30, 2019 (Photo by EVARISTO SA / AFP)

Moro gained notoriety in Brazil in 2014 as juez of Lava Jato, a vast operation that revealed a wide network of corruption that acted in the Petrobras company and other state-owned companies in the country.

The Lava Jato operation put dozens of politicians and businessmen in prison, including Lulabut most of the processes that Moro was in charge of were later annulled by the Supreme Court due to errors of jurisdiction and other irregularities, among which was his “bias” as judge of those cases.

Moro abandoned the judicial career in 2019 to assume the Ministry of Justice in the Government of Jair Bolsonarowho had won the elections the previous year and now aspires to renew his mandate.

Nevertheless, the former magistrate resigned from office in April 2020, totally at odds with the president, whom he accused of illegally interfering with the Federal Police and having abandoned the fight against corruption.

Archive photo of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro with Sergio Moro during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in December 2019 (REUTERS / Adriano Machado)

This year, Moro flirted with a candidacy for the presidency, but was ruled out by the centre-right Unión Brasil party, which he had joined at the end of 2021.

He then left that formation and signed for the Podemos partywho also did not accept him as the standard-bearer for the Presidency but offered him a candidacy for a seat in the Senate, which will be partially renewed in the October elections.

With information from EFE

