They recreate the battle of Naboo in Star Wars: Episode I in Unreal Engine 5 and we already want to see it in a video game

This confrontation between droids and gungans serves as a preview for everything that is to come in the saga.

More than 20 years have passed since the first big return to the big screen of Star Wars with Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The film left us a lot to comment on among the followers of the George Lucas saga, but also great moments to remember. One of them was the battle of naboo between the troops of the Trade Federation and the Gungans, quite a technical show that fans of the series have now wanted to recreate taking advantage of Unreal Engine 5.

It is a work carried out by Cinematic Captures with the objective of its authors to refine their skills and learn new techniques, while serving as an example of how the CGI animation industry has evolved in 23 years. “I thought it would be interesting to try and see if two people could remake this scene on current PCs using today’s technology,” they say. The result is obvious and we already dream of its inclusion in a shooter like Star Wars: Battlefront.

The video lasts a minute and a half and focuses its attention on showing all kinds of details of the droids and the assault tanks of the Trade Federation. We do not know if there will be a second part more focused on the Gungans and rebel troops of Naboo.

The Star Wars universe continues to inspire designers and artists to showcase their talent, as well as multiple companies to develop new projects. In this sense, the launch of LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga was announced a few days ago, while titles such as Massive Entertainment’s Star Wars and Star Wars: Eclipse appear on the horizon among other projects.

More about: Star Wars and Unreal Engine 5.