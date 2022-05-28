They recreate Van Gogh’s ‘Starry Night’ in a big way in Minecraft and the result is overwhelming

The person in charge has spent a lot of time shaping the well-known work of art by the Dutch painter.

If nothing comes to mind when we mention you ‘The starry Night’, don’t worry, seeing an image you will probably quickly recognize what we are talking about. This work of Vincent Van Gogh It is known worldwide, so much so that it has made its appearance in Minecraft, the also well-known video game.

In the video that you can see on the text we leave you the process that ChrisDaCow has followed to recreate the work of art in the title of Mojang. The original painting was painted in 1889 and is considered one of the finest works of art in history. Van Gogh painted a night sky in oil on canvas, with wind currents and yellowish spheres over a small village.

Creating in 3D is a challenge at the perspective levelIn Minecraft, ChrisDaCow has been recreating great works for years, and in the case of ‘The Starry Night’ it is striking how you have to play with the 3D perspective to make the elements fit together as well as possible, which is an obvious challenge beyond the difficulty of building everything.

“I set this goal because I thought ‘The Starry Night’ would be a nice place to walk,” Chris tells PC Gamer. “I wasn’t a Van Gogh fan before I startedbut after the full build he has definitely become my favorite artist.” You can see below a comparison between the actual painting and the Minecraft recreation, which unfortunately is not public as a map:

It’s not the first time that Minecraft users surprise us with spectacular creations. There are projects aimed at recreating planet Earth in its entirety, but it has even gone beyond reality and our own galaxy, with other creations that take us on a journey to, for example, the Star Wars universe.

