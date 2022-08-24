They registered at least 300 cases of persecution by the Chavista dictatorship during the first half of 2022

The persecution of the Maduro dictatorship against the civilian and military population continues

The Venezuelan NGO Center for Justice and Peace (Cepaz) registered 300 cases of persecution and criminalization against individuals, both civilians and military, and non-governmental organizations by the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in the first half of 2022.

“These figures show the existence of a rights crisis, exacerbated by the persecution against any person or organization considered an enemy or dissident of the Venezuelan State’s policy”said the organization in its most recent report published on its website.

Likewise, it indicated that of the total number of cases identified, 96 were against media workers (32%), being the category of people “most persecuted or criminalized.”

“Also against 93 agents of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) (31%) and 69 people linked to politics (23%)”he added.

According to the latest report by the Justice and Peace Center organization, media workers are the most affected by the regime’s attacks

The organization documented 27 acts of persecution against the general population (9%) and against 15 civil society organizations and activists (5%).

“Regarding gender, the cases of persecution and criminalization were broken down as follows: 37 acts against female victims and 176 acts against male victims. In 87 of the documented cases, the victims could not be disaggregated by gender, because they affected a group of subjects”, explained Cepaz.

The month with the highest number of cases was June, with at least 125, followed by January with 55.

The security forces of the regime execute the orders of persecution and repression against the Venezuelan population (REUTERS / Carlos Garcia Rawlins)

“The number and analysis of the cases of persecution and criminalization carried out by the Government of Nicolás Maduro shows that these are not isolated events, but that there is a State policy of attacking, through the exercise of specific patterns, certain people or groups of people,” the organization warned.

Last August 17, a coalition of 125 NGOs demanded the renewal of the mandate of the UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission over the countrycreated by the Rights Council in 2019 to evaluate alleged human rights violations, and whose term expires next September.

Spokespersons for these organizations consider that “the impunity that prevails and the abuses and systematic violations of human rights persist.”

In 2020, the Fact-Finding Mission for Venezuela presented its first report in which it accused the dictator Nicolás Maduro and other high-ranking officials, such as the Defense Minister, Vladimir Godfatherof committing crimes against humanity.

Subsequently, after the extension of the mission’s mandate for two years, in September 2021, it presented its second report, in which it denounced practices such as the use of alleged evidence obtained through torture and the issuance of “retroactive” arrest warrants to hide illegal arrests.

The Penal Forum reported 246 political prisoners in Venezuela

For its part, last week the Venezuelan NGO Foro Penal (FPV) stated that There are 246 detainees in the country whom he considers political prisoners, one more than on August 9, when he assured that there were 245.

The organization indicated that, of the total number of prisoners counted, 233 are men and 13 women -including an adolescent-, of whom 116 are civilians and 130 military.

Likewise, the NGO explained that, of the 246 prisoners, 168 are waiting for a court sentence and 78 have already been sentenced.

According to Foro Penal, since 2014 there have been 15,774 “political arrests”.

“The Penal Forum has provided free assistance to more than 12,000 detainees, now released, and other victims of human rights violations,” he said.

The organization denounced that, in addition to “political prisoners, more than 9,000 people continue to be subject, arbitrarily, to measures restricting their freedom.”

(With information from EFE)

