They release an unofficial patch for Windows 10 that fixes a vulnerability that Microsoft has been ignoring for thirteen months

The CVE-2021-24084 vulnerability was discovered by cybersecurity researcher Abdelhamid Naceri, who reported it to Microsoft’s Zero Day Initiative program in October 2020. After that, the company contacted him to announce that the April 2021 update would include the fix to the same.

This update arrived… and Naceri’s Windows installation continued to show the vulnerability. At that time, Microsoft notified you that they had not forgotten about the matter, and that be calm because they would release a patch in July.





But July came and again there was no patch, so Naceri chose to describe the vulnerability publicly, on his personal blog.

Just in case you’re wondering … no, in the five months since since that last date, the patch has not been released either neither individually nor as part of a major upgrade. In such a way that the 0patch micropatch service has finally chosen give your own solution to the problem.

For it, have released an unofficial free micropatch —That is, not linked to Microsoft— which will be available for free until Microsoft releases the official patch.

If you want to use this patch, create a free account at 0patch Central, then install and register 0patch Agent from 0patch.com: “everything else will happen automatically and no reboot is required.”

The affected (and patchable) versions are Windows 10 builds from 1809 to 21H1

‘Sgroogled.com’: When MICROSOFT Launched ANTI-GOOGLE Ads

A more serious vulnerability than it seemed at first

Mitja Kolsek, co-founder of the service, explained that they too overlooked the vulnerability at first, as it was spread as an information disclosure error, which is usually not relevant enough to warrant 0patch’s attention.

“In November, however, Abdelhamid pointed out that this bug, still unpatched, may not just be an information disclosure problem, but a local privilege escalation vulnerability“. “We confirmed it using the procedure described in this post by Raj Chandel, [descubriendo que] code could be run as local administrator “.

Chandel’s post references another vulnerability, HiveNightmare / SeriousSAM, which demonstrated that “arbitrary file disclosure can turn into local privilege escalation if [el atacante] it knows what files to access and what to do with them. ”





In the vulnerability at hand, the attacker can make use of the content of the * .CAB file that we create in C: Windows Temp by pressing the “Export” button in ‘Settings> Access work or school> Export administration log files’.

Via | 0patch Blog