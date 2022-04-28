They released the Boca Juniors fan who was arrested in Brazil for making racist gestures

It happened during the match against Corinthians

The Brazilian Justice granted this Wednesday release on bail to a fan of the Argentine Boca Juniors arrested the day before in Sao Paulo in the match between his team and Corinthiansof the Copa Libertadores, for making racist gestures to the local tribune.

According to the Brazilian Police, the Boca Juniors supporter was accused of racial defamation and not racism, which allowed him to be released after pay a deposit of 3,000 reais (about 600 dollars). After being released, he was accompanied by officials from the Argentine consulate for his return to his country. The Argentine fan was arrested Tuesday night at the Neo Química Arena stadium in Sao Paulo during the match between Corinthians and Boca Juniors, in the group stage of the Libertadores, after simulating a monkey with his arms. The racist gesture was recorded by Brazilian fans, who reported it to the authorities, and the Argentine was arrested in the stadium itself, as was found.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Corinthians repudiated what happened and stressed that the arrest of the fan reinforces the fight against racism. ”Corinthians repudiates any and all acts of racism and discrimination and thanks the Militarized Police for their efficient support. That fact only reinforces the importance of our fight for football without hate.”the club noted in the note.

The Argentine fan was arrested before the match between Corinthians and Boca (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli)

For their part, those from La Ribera also issued an official text that was added to that of the São Paulo entity on the networks: “Club Atlético Boca Juniors expresses its absolute rejection of the racist and xenophobic gestures of a fan towards Corinthians supporters. At the next meeting of the Board of Directors, the measures to be implemented and the possible sanctions to be applied will be analyzed.

Guillermo Madero, Executive Director of the Football Security Committee of the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, published a tweet about the situation of the xeneize supporter: “The Boca fan charged with racial slur in San Pablo and the River fan who mocked with a banana they are identified and will be included in the base of Tribuna Segura. Racism and xenophobia are violence.”

Corinthians won against Boca Juniors thanks to a double from midfielder Maycon and leads Group E alone with 6 points, three more than Deportivo de Cali, Always Ready and the Argentine team. Next week Corinthians will visit Deportivo Cali in Colombia (Wednesday, May 4), while Boca will do the same with Always Ready at the height of La Paz, in unison. Argentines and Brazilians will meet again at the Bombonera, for the fifth day of Group E, on Tuesday, May 17.

With information from EFE

