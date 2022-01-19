They released the salaries of Formula 1 drivers in 2022: the abysmal difference between Hamilton and the rest

Hamilton and Verstappen lead the table of the best Formula 1 salaries

The last season of Formula 1 It was without a doubt the push that the category needed to once again dominate the media spotlights around the world. The maximum division of motorsports is a machine to generate money that had in 2021 one of the most attractive calendars in history thanks to the hand-to-hand dispute between Lewis Hamilton Y Max Verstappen for the title. But, what part of the economic cake ends up in the hands of the pilots?

the middle dutch Racing News 365 was in charge of preparing a report with the salary scale for the 2022 season after “consult various sources within Formula 1 and the teams”. The amounts of the compilation headed by the journalists Jan van der Burgt and Dieter Rencken exclude driver performance bonuses and income from personal sponsors, as clarified in the publication.

The truth is that there are not too many variants with respect to the lists that had already been leaked in the past and the scale has similarities with what was leaked in 2021. The amounts, after all, are approximations of the final number taking into account that neither Neither the teams nor the drivers officially report the figures for each contract.

The difference between Hamilton, seven times F1 champion, and the rest of the competitors is abysmal. He exceeds the vast majority of the grid by figures greater than 20 or 25 million dollars, at the same time as his former partner Valtteri Bottas he did not lose economic capital after his departure to Alfa Romeo and receives a figure similar to the one he previously received at Mercedes.

the debutante Guanyu Zhou, who will be at the helm of an Alfa Romeo, has a similar income to others who have just made their first guns in the category like Mick Schumacher Y Nikita Mazepin that premiered at Haas during 2021. The lowest salary? The Japanese Yuki Tsunoda, who had his first experience with Alpha Tauri: he finished 14th in the drivers’ championship, but 78 points behind his teammate Pierre Gasly.

The most striking data could well be the appearance of the Czech Pérez in a kind of fourth salary scale and also the figures they receive Lando Norris Y Pierre Gasly, two of the most outstanding drivers of the latest edition of F1.

THE FORMULA 1 SALARY SCHEDULE

1- Lewis Hamilton – Mercedes: $40 million (2023)

2- Max Verstappen – Red Bull: $25 million (2023)

3- Fernando Alonso – Alpine: $20 million (2022)

4- Sebastian Vettel – Aston Martin: $15 million (2022+)

5- Daniel Ricciardo – McLaren: $15 million (2023+)

6- Charles Leclerc – Ferrari: $12 million (2024)

7- Carlos Sainz – Ferrari: $10 million (2022+)

8- Valtteri Bottas – Alfa Romeo: $10 million (2025)

9- Lance Stroll – Aston Martin: $10 million (open contract)

10- Sergio Pérez – Red Bull: 8 million dollars (2022)

11- Lando Norris – McLaren: $5 million (2025+)

12- Esteban Ocon – Alpine: $5 million (2024)

13- George Russell – Mercedes: $5 million (2023)

14- Pierre Gasly – AlphaTauri: $5 million (2023)

15- Alex Albon-Williams: $2 million (2022+)

16- Mick Schumacher – Haas: $1 million (2022+)

17- Guanyu Zhou – Alfa Romeo: $1 million (2022)

18- Nikita Mazepin – Haas: $1 million (2022)

19- Nicholas Latifi – Williams: $1 million (2022)

20- Yuki Tsunoda – AlphaTauri: $750K (2022+)

* The + symbol is for those who have the option to extend their contract

