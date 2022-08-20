They removed from the blacklist a hitman of the Gulf Cartel and former escort of the former governor of Tamaulipas

OFAC designated him under the Kingpin Act 12 years ago (Photo: Special)

The United States Department of the Treasury removed from his blacklist Ismael Marino Ortega Galiciaformer escort of the former governor of Tamaulipas, Eugenio Hernandez Floreswho was also identified as a hitman for the Gulf Cartel.

Ortega Galicia was arrested in Victory City on July 2, 2010 by agents of the Secretary of the Navy of Mexicothree months after being designated under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Act, among whom were other 54 leaders of the Gulf Cartel and the Zetas.

Initially, the Tamaulipas authorities denied that he was a murderer and recalled that he had served as a member of the Army from 1991 to 1999. From there he went to Federal Investigation Agency and later he worked in the state police to serve as a bodyguard for Governor Hernández Flores.

After his arrest, the then Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (PGR) requested the figure of the arraigo that consisted of a 40-day preventive detention to collect more evidence for the crimes of organized crime. However, after those official reports they did not highlight details about his release or conviction.

He was part of the same security circle of the former governor (Photo: Special)

It took 12 years for it to return to the radar again, after it was removed from the designations made by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) of the Department of the Treasury.

The former soldier was considered a high-risk operator and one of the most dangerous of the Gulf Cartel, along with his armed wing, the last letter. He was detected for appearing in a photograph taken on March 27, 2010, together with the then governor of Tamaulipas.

That time, Eugenio Hernandez Flores accompanied his counterpart New Lion, Rodrigo Medinaduring an event called Semana Mayor, joint prevention campaignwhich was carried out on kilometer 31 of the Reynosa-Monterrey highway, at the point that divides the entities.

Although the Tamaulipas government denied any link, Ismael Marino Ortega Galicia had already been identified by the PGR since June 2003, when a list of police officers linked to the Zetas. His name appeared on the list of traffic officers.

He had already been identified since 2003 as a possible operator of the Zetas (Photo: Special)

When the Treasury Department included the governor’s escort reported that he had previously held a meeting of the United States-Merida High Level Consultative Group in Mexico City. It was not for less, among the characters was Omar Trevino Morales, the Z-42who would later become one of the most bloodthirsty leaders.

“The Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas have terrorized innocent people in Tamaulipas and throughout Mexico,” the OFAC statement said. The unit recalled that these designations were to break support networks of drug trafficking organizations and prevent them from having access to the international financial sector.

The Gulf Cartel was founded in Matamoros, Tamaulipasand took off in the criminal market in the mid-1980s. It was consolidated from that entity with various leaders such as Juan Garcia Abrego y Osiel Cardenas Guillenbut internal disputes led to its decline since 2010, when they fell out with its armed wing of the Zetas.

However, it still remains with remnants in various municipalities of its stronghold and surrounding entities. That way it has Scorpions, the cyclones, the meters, Germans and even his footprints on the Shadow Group who ventured into the north of Veracruz.

