They report that Fernanda Castillo was hospitalized in an emergency

No further details of the internment of the interpreter have been revealed (Photo: Instagram @fernandacga)

Three weeks after giving birth, the actress Fernanda Castillo was hospitalized in an emergency. According to the report of First impact, The protagonist of the series Monarch She was transferred to the Spanish Hospital in Mexico City since Monday, January 11, due to an emergency allegedly related to her recent delivery.

After giving birth to little Liam on December 19, it is now reported by her partner, the actor Erik Hayser, that Fernanda is hospitalized, Although he did not reveal more details of the hospitalization and assured that he is aware of her.

Hayser thanked the press for their concern regarding the 38-year-old artist’s health. It is unknown when she will be discharged from the hospital, where the actor is waiting. It is inferred that the baby could be in the care of relatives.

Still at Christmas the couple toasted and shared a message on Instagram where he asked for a better 2021 for humanity.

Castillo became a mother for the first time on December 19 (Photo: Fernanda Castillo’s Instagram)

Liam came to the world on December 19 and it was until Wednesday, December 23 that the happy parents published the news on their social networks with a tender image: the footprint of the newborn:

“Liam Hayser Castillo 12/19/2020 / We are three,” the interpreter wrote, revealing that her baby is four days old.

The news took her followers by surprise, who immediately filled her with praise and praise for the baby. The good one generated diverse reactions on the part of some members of the middle of the show: “Wow, congratulations Fer and Erik ”, wrote Sandra Echeverría; message replicated by Ari Borovoy, Ana Brenda Contreras, Camila Sodi and Mauricio Martínez, among others.

And it is that since Castillo announced her pregnancy, neither she nor her partner stopped sharing aspects of it throughout the months of gestation: such as a meditation session and preparations for receiving the baby. Fernanda had also published images of the room that the couple set up for the newborn.

With this image, the couple welcomed Liam on December 23 (Photo: Instagram @fernandacastillo)

When the actress was 38 weeks pregnant, she shared with her fans that she was ready to receive her first child, Well, I had already finished the decoration of the child’s room: a cozy space painted in sky blue that houses a cradle and a rocking chair. On the wall of the bedroom, the couple hung a photograph showing their backs holding the first ultrasound that confirmed that the baby was on the way.

“I close my eyes and you’re here # 38Semanas” The actress wrote at the bottom of the photographs where she is seen holding a doll that has accompanied the baby from its earliest days.

Weeks earlier, the actress had already declared that she felt very accompanied by Liam, who was procreated in the middle of the pandemic:

“I feel like it protects me. During the whole process I had to work and I had commitments made and the baby helped me. I would tell him: ‘I have pictures tomorrow and I need you to hide’ and he kept. It sounds very strange but it was very tender to realize that I felt that he was listening to me, I thought that I had to go to work and suddenly I woke up flat and said this cannot be happening (…) I feel the feeling that he It protects me, more than I protect it. And that someone so small and who is mine does that surpasses me and excites me to an inexplicable degree. How beautiful is life that teaches you that perhaps in this process you have to allow yourself to be protected more than you protect ”, he told the magazine Noir.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

“Now we are three”: Erik Hayser and Fernanda Castillo announced that they will be parents

“We want to share the illusion with you!”: Fernanda Castillo and Erik Hayser revealed the gender of their baby

Fernanda Castillo announced the birth of her baby with Erik Hayser: “We are three”