They reported the arrest of Jesús Murillo Karam, former head of the PGR and remembered for “I’m tired”

Photo: internet

The Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) arrested this Friday Jesus Murillo Karamformer head of the defunct Attorney General’s Office (PGR) during the six-year term of the former president Enrique Pena Nietovarious journalists reported in the afternoon.

According to Joaquín López-Dóriga, the author of the call “Historical truth” about the case of the disappearance of the 43 Ayotzinapa students was arrested at noon leaving his apartment, located in a tower of Hills of Chapultepecone of the most exclusive areas of Mexico City.

Until 4:35 p.m., the authorities They have not ruled on the causes of his arrest.

However, it happened just one day after the government of the so-called “Fourth Transformation” (4T) acknowledged that there are no indications that the normalistas disappeared in September 2014 be alivein addition to the fact that it was a State crime.

The former prosecutor was the one who presented the “conclusions” on the events of that night in Iguala, Guerrero, which he threw down by different national and international expert opinions.

Said version indicated that the students of the “Isidro Burgos” Rural Normal School were burned in the Cocula garbage dump. “I’m tired”, was the famous expression of the former official after finishing the conference on said investigations.

More information in development…