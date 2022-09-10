They returned “the fantastic four”: the photos of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

William, Prince of Wales, Kate, Princess of Wales, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, walked out of Windsor Castle on Saturday to greet the crowd gathered in the area for the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Los princes william and harry appeared this Saturday with their wives Kate y Meghan at Windsor Castle, where they contemplated together the floral offerings to queen elizabeth iiwho died on Thursday.

The two couples, who have been considered estranged for years, walked to the applause of the crowd, with whom they stopped for a long time to talk, according to television images.

“William, William!” shouted the citizens stationed behind the fences, while they gave bouquets of flowers to the brand new Prince and Princess of Wales, dressed in rigorous black.

The children of King Carlos III and their wives look at the floral offerings left by the followers of Queen Elizabeth II to pay tribute to her on September 10, 2022, two days after her death

The estrangement between the children of the new King Carlos III and the late Diana began when Harry and Meghan decided to withdraw from the monarchy in 2020 to settle in the United States.

But the breakup was consummated in March 2021, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confided, in an explosive interview on American television, that Kate made Meghan cry and accused the royal family of racism.

Since then, Harry kept strained relations with his brother William and with his father, who on Friday nonetheless expressed his “love” for him and his wife Meghan in his first televised speech as king.

Dressed in deep mourning, the new Princes of Wales, William and Kate, and the Dukes of Sussex, Harry and Meghan, looked at the flowers, cards and children’s drawings deposited before Windsor Castle

This is the first time in more than a year that the two brothers, sons of King Charles III and grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II, are seen together, after the scandal caused in the royal family by the decision of the Dukes of Sussex to separate of the monarchy in early 2020 to live in the United States and be financially independent

In recent weeks, the now princes of Wales moved to a house -Adelaide Cottage- located on the grounds of Windsor, with the initial goal of being close to Elizabeth II

Willliam and Kate’s children -princes George, Charlotte and Louis- have also started at a new school near the town of Ascot, very close to the castle

The presence of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has surprised the crowd and the media, after Meghan Markle accused the royal family of racism in an interview and said that she was not well treated after her wedding with Prince Harry

In the great avenue that leads to the castle and fortress of Windsor, which was the weekend residence of Elizabeth II and where she decided to settle in the last year, the two couples spent about an hour shaking hands with people, talking and picking up the bouquets of flowers that were delivered

William, Prince of Wales, approached the people gathered near Windsor Castle

Since last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have lived in California with their two young children, Archie and Lilibet.

England’s King Charles on Friday bestowed the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales on his eldest son, William, and daughter-in-law, Kate, passing on the titles previously held by him and his late wife, Diana.

Prince William said on Saturday that he will honor the memory of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, by working to support his father, King Charles.

After waving to the crowd in Windsor on Saturday, the two couples got into their respective vehicles, which took them back to the castle.

With information from AFP, EFE and Reuters

Photos: Reuters

