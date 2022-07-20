They reveal the high-impact barter that PSG and Manchester City negotiated with Neymar as the protagonist: why it was cut short

PSG want to trade Neymar for Manchester City (REUTERS/Craig Brough)

The relationship between Neymar and the PSG looks worn. After the elimination of the Parisian team from the Champions League at the hands of champions Real Madrid in the last 16 of the last edition, winning only League 1 seemed little for a team that added great figures in the last transfer market, including the arrival of Lionel Messi. And one of those targeted for his performance was the Brazilian star.

after paying 222 million euros to Barcelona in 2017 to keep the services of one of the figures of the Brazilian team, the board seeks to get rid of the footballer, who has one of the highest contracts on the squad, since he charges 30 million per year.

Faced with this scenario, and beyond the automatic renewal that was activated from July 1 until 2027, An operation that Paris Saint Germain tried to carry out to exchange Neymar for another Manchester City player came to light to the liking of the Qatari group that manages the destinies of the institution. According to The Parisianthe club led by Nasser Al-Khelaïfi would have put on the table the name of the former Santos in exchange for the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

With an estimated market value of 75 million euros according to the media Transfermarkt, Neymar’s arrival at City was cut short because Guardiola didn’t want to break up his squad full of great footballers and new figures Erling Haaland y Julian Alvarez with the landing of one of the top stars in the world of football.

Bernardo Silva, the player that PSG wanted (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

The publication of the local newspaper also emphasizes that the Olympic champion striker with his team in Rio 2016 is “pawned” in making a great next season, which in the middle will have the break for the FIFA World Cup to be played from next November 21 in Qatar, and in which Brazil is one of the candidates for the title.

In the last hours, The Parisian added new details about the new regime that PSG wants to implement with the arrival of the new sports director Luis Campos accompanied by coach Christophe Galtier. The method “consists of restructuring a workforce, creating a bond between the men, signing up for a short period – two or three seasons – and putting an end to misconduct by establishing a framework understood and respected by all,” the newspaper said.

This idea brought success to Campos during his time in Monaco (French champion and 2017 Champions League semi-finalist) and Lille (French champion in 2021).

KEEP READING:

The details of the new regime inside the PSG dressing room and the change it generated in the Mbappé-Neymar relationship

Messi acted as Neymar’s translator in Japan: the comical moment of the presentation of the PSG stars in Tokyo

Julián Álvarez’s first hours at Manchester City: the talk with Guardiola, a viral goal and praise from a teammate