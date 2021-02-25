They reveal what was the reaction of Tiger Woods minutes after crashing

The moment the crane started its work to tow the crashed car (REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni)

The official Carlos Gonzalez was the first police officer to approach the location where the Genesis GV80 vehicle from Tiger Woods capsized on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Ranchos Palos Verdes, in Los Angeles, California. According to the authorities’ report, the collision occurred at 7.12 on Tuesday, at 7.22 a neighbor made a call to 911 and at 7.28 González was already in the area. And he asked for reinforcements and medical assistance: “Car accident. Trapped person. Sheriff at the scene. Vehicle on the side of the road “he pronounced on the radio.

The legendary golfer was immediately taken to the hospital, where he underwent a lengthy operation for the multiple injuries he sustained in the accident. Doctors had to insert a rod into his leg and place screws in his foot and ankle, according to the statement released on Twitter, which indicated that Woods is “awake, responsive and in recovery.”

Anish Mahajan, medical director of the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where Woods was received, reported that the athlete suffered “open fractures that affect both the upper and lower part of the tibia and the bones of the fibula,” and said trauma to the Muscle and soft tissue in Woods’ leg required “surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

A tough diagnosis, which puts the challenge of a long rehabilitation ahead of Woods. Winner five times of the Masters, three of the US Open, four of the PGA Championship and three of the British Open, Tiger’s thing was a true miracle. Officer González, the first to see him bring the impact, described the reaction of the golfer when he noticed the tenor of the accident.

“I was calm and aware,” said the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Office member. “I don’t think he realized the severity of his injuries at the time. It could be a mix of adrenaline, it could have been a shock, “he told the” Today “TV show. “It all happened very quickly from the moment he turned around with the car I arrived at, so I don’t know if he had time to fully assess his injuries,” he completed.

González even had a brief dialogue before he could leave the car, for which hefirefighters had to use a tool known as “Jaws Of Life” in pursuit of freeing the golfer, proof of the difficulties posed by the terrain, his state of health and the damage his vehicle exhibited. These pliers can be used both to cut part of the bodywork and to spread and separate it, with the intention of creating a hole for the victim to exit.

“Mr. Woods seemed calm, he didn’t seem distressed, and he was able to talk to me a bit. I noticed that the passenger compartment seemed almost intact, “the officer described. Along the same lines, the bailiff Villanueva had indicated yesterday in a press conference that “the interior, the cabinet of the vehicle was quite intact. The front end was totally destroyed, the bumpers, everything totally destroyed; the airbags had deployed. However, fortunately the interior was more or less intact, which gave him the cushion to survive what would have otherwise been a fatal accident. “

At the aforementioned press conference, González had warned that Woods “He did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol, drugs or any type of narcotic. I asked him his name, he told me it was Tiger, I asked him the date and time and he answered me lucid and calm. His condition was stable ”.

The vehicle’s journey left no braking marks on the asphalt, and the investigators deduced that I was going at high speed. “I am sure that he is going through something very traumatic, and that he is in a lot of pain, so I hope that he will recover soon,” González wished him at the end of the interview on the television show.

