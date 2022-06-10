They revealed a tense cross between Lewandowski and the Bayern Munich coach: “I scored 41 goals, not you”

Robert Lewandowski joins Julian Nagelsmann (Reuters)

the cycle of Robert Lewandowski in Bayern Munich it’s close to over. After eight successful seasons there, the Pole has publicly stated his desire to be sold to another team and this has strained the relationship between the player and the club. In this context, a cross between the 33-year-old striker and the team’s coach during the current season has been uncovered in the last few hours.

As published by the German site TZthe interdict would have in a training and in front of the entire campus. Julian Nagelsmanwho arrived at the club this season from Leipzig, gave the experienced striker instructions on how he should move in a certain attacking play, which would have taxed the player’s patience: “I was the one who scored 41 goals, not you”, I answer.

That answer exposed the irritability of Lewandowskiwho converted that amount of goals in the last Bundesliga, thus beating the historical record for the competition that belonged to Gerd Muller since the 1971-1972 season. In addition, the portal ensures that the former Borussia Dortmund He has made comments under his breath criticizing the coach behind his back.

Even at a press conference last November with his team, the winner of the award The Best from FIFA He had already made his discomfort with the coach public: “Lately it hasn’t been easy for me at Bayern to find situations for a goal or a place on the pitch.”

Robert Lewandowski scored 344 in 375 games with Bayern Munich (Reuters)

Lewandowski announced at the end of May that his “story” with the German club had come “to an end” despite the fact that he still has a valid contract. According to the specialized press, Barcelona would be the destination chosen by the scorer, but first the Spanish team must pay the money that the Bayern Munich to sell. It was for this reason that the sports director of the German club, Hasan Salihamidzicspoke with the footballer a few days ago: “I clearly explained our position on the situation of his contract,” he informed the newspaper Bild this Wednesday.

The Pole has a contract until the end of the 2022/23 season and for this reason, despite his wishes, if nobody pays the €40 million that the Bavarian institution intends to pocket, will not be able to leave. The situation continues to become more tense every day and has not yet been resolved.

KEEP READING:

The sale of a Manchester City figure that could benefit Julián Álvarez

The 6 European clubs that are looking for Luis Suárez and put River Plate’s hope at risk

Paulo Dybala reached an agreement in principle with Inter: the details

The spectacular goal that wowed Europe in Belgium’s 6-1 crushing victory over Poland in the Nations League