They revealed details of how Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell recruited girls to participate in orgies in hotel rooms

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2005. She helped manage Epstein’s homes, facilitate his social relationships, and recruit massage therapists.

Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged pimp, Madame Ghislaine Maxwell, forced girls to participate in orgies while she and the late billionaire watched. This is how they are revealed by judicial documents that came to light after losing their reserved status and detail how the woman recruited minors for the pedophile Epstein to fulfill his sexual fantasies.

A witness claimed that “She saw Maxwell directing a room full of underage girls to kiss, dance and touch each other in a sexual way for (her) and Epstein to see.”

That same anonymous witness “She was crying as she related that (Maxwell) had brought a 15-year-old girl to the home of her employer who, in great distress, told her that (Maxwell) stole the young woman’s passport and tried to make her have sex with Epstein and then he threatened her. “

These disturbing allegations surfaced in thousands of court documents that were revealed in a lawsuit against Maxwell by Epstein’s accuser. Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says the duo loaned her to have sex with powerful men, including Britain’s Prince Andrew.

Britain’s Prince Andrew REUTERS / Chris Radburn

The lawsuit dates back to 2015 and it states that the plaintiff was a sex slave of the pedophile duo.

Maxwell and Prince Andrew have denied these claims but the lawsuit was settled in 2017 and now Judge Loretta Presja of the Manhattan court in New York (USA) ordered the disclosure of many of the documents previously under summary secrecy in order to be able to use them in the current trial facing the alleged pimp, despite the protests of the accused .

Epstein, for his part, committed suicide in prison in 2019 after being charged with crimes related to the sex trafficking of minors.

British Ghislaine Maxwell, accused in New York of helping financial mogul Jeffrey Epstein in a plot of sexual abuse of minors, will remain in prison after a judge rejected her request to leave on a $ 28.5 million bond on Monday . EFE / EPA / JASON SZENES / Archive



The British heiress was apprehended by the FBI in July 2020 while hiding in a posh New Hampshire hideaway and is awaiting trial for allegedly facilitating Epstein’s sex trafficking ring.

The declassified documents now paint a portrait of Maxwell at the center of Epstein’s abuse ring. A second witness testified that Maxwell had “Recruited from his school campus to have sex with Epstein with lies about being his personal assistant.”

Another testified that Maxwell would “call him and ask him to bring young girls that she would provide to Epstein.” And two other witnesses, who were summoned by Maxwell for their own defense, ended up giving testimony in support of Giuffre, one of whom stated that “He witnessed (Maxwell) escorting young girls who brought Epstein to Epstein’s house for sex acts and … that (Maxwell) called him on the phone and asked him to bring girls to Epstein’s house.”

Giuffre’s lawyers insisted that this testimony was irrefutable evidence pointing to Maxwell’s central role in Epstein’s underage sex ring.

Ghislaine Maxwell, daughter of the late British media owner Robert Maxwell, leaves in a car with Prince Andrew, Duke of York, at the wedding of his then-girlfriend Cecil at St. Michael’s Parish Church. Maxwell, the ex-girlfriend and partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, was arrested by the FBI on charges that she facilitated his child abuse. Photo: Chris Ison / PA Wire / dpa



“It’s not just the flight logs that show the defendant flying with Epstein and Ms. Giuffre more than twenty times when he was a minor; It is not just the message pads from law enforcement trash shooters that show the defendant arranging for an underage girl to come to Epstein’s home for “training,” it is not just the police report; It’s not just the photographs of (Maxwell) and other men with Ms. Giuffre when she was a minor, ”Giuffre’s team wrote. “Now, there is real and living testimonial evidence that (Maxwell) was a pimp of girls to have sex with Jeffrey Epstein, with whom he shared a home and a life, thus validating Ms. Giuffre’s claims.”

Giuffre has long claimed that Maxwell was instrumental in his introduction to Epstein and other powerful men in his orbit. Maxwell allegedly recruited her to give the financier “massages” while Giuffre worked at Mar-a-Lago.

There is a photo of Giuffre with Prince Andrew, where the royal is smiling while cradling the girl’s waist, it also showed Maxwell smiling in the background.

Jeffrey Epstein, during a court hearing

“Ghislaine Maxwell brought me into the sex trafficking industry”, Giuffre stated during his statement in the lawsuit. “She is the one who abused me on a regular basis. She’s the one who got me, told me what to do, trained me as a sex slave, abused me physically, abused me mentally. She is the only one in whom I believe, deep in my heart, who deserves to come forward and have justice happen to her more than anyone else. Being a woman, it’s disgusting. “

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all of these charges and remains in prison without bail since she was arrested last July. She faces a sentence of up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

KEEP READING

The vile maneuver of Prince Andrew to discredit a victim of sexual abuse of minors

Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach “Mansion of Horror” to be demolished

Jeffrey Epstein’s terrible sexual abuse plot: millions, rape of minors and mysterious death