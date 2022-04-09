They revealed details of the contract that Luca Vildoza signed in Milwaukee Bucks to return to the NBA

Luca Vildoza con la 6 de Milwaukee Bucks

While Facundo Campazzo sees almost no action in the Denver Nuggets Due to a coach’s decision, good news for Argentine and Latin American basketball was confirmed in the last few hours. Luca Vildozawho had not been able to play in his brief stint with the New York Knicks due to an injury to one of his feet that forced him to be cut by the team, joined the Milwaukee Bucks for the rest of the NBA season.

When there are only two games remaining for the end of the regular phase -tonight against the Detroit Pistons and on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers-, the Bucks already secured their place in the playoffs. With a record of 50 wins and 30 losses, they hope to secure second place in the Eastern Conference, just behind the Miami Heat. Vildoza traveled with the team for the final matches, which will be as a visitor, and it is expected that he will make his debut before the big goal.

Facing this scenario, details of the contract were known who signed the former Baskonia point guard from the Spanish league with Milwaukee. As reported by journalist Keith Smith, Vildoza is tied to the franchise that has Giannis Antetokounmpo until the end of the season and will earn exactly $42,789.. Also, there is a clause in your arrangement that cannot be transferred until July 5, 2022.

For its part, For the 2022/23 campaign, his income will be $1,752,638, although the contract is not guaranteed.either. The Argentine will receive 500 thousand dollars if he is confirmed in the squad ahead of next season’s debut and will become fully guaranteed until 7/1/2023.

The Argentine base the day he signed the contract with the Bucks

“The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Luca Vildoza,” said the presentation made by the franchise that comes from being champion in the last campaign on social networks. At the same time, they confirmed the number that the point guard who achieved the world runner-up position with the Argentine team at the 2019 World Cup in China will wear. “Vildoza will wear number 6 with the Bucks. Milwaukee’s roster is now 17 players.they announced.

It must be remembered that at the beginning of this campaign, Vildoza participated in the Summer League of the NBA with the New York Knicks, the team that had offered him a contract to have his debut in the best basketball league on the planet. After a great performance at the Saski Baskonia, where he was chosen as the best player in the finals of the Spanish ACB League in 2020 and with an active participation in Sergio Hernández’s team during the last World Cup in Asian territory, his landing in the United States was truncated by an injury to his right foot after the second summer league game.

Tan he only added 12 minutes and did not score points in the two games he played in the competition that took place in Las Vegas: against the Toronto Raptors he spent 8 minutes on the court and distributed 3 assists and got a rebound. Immediately afterwards, against the Indiana Pacers, he completed 4 minutes, without annotation (0-1 in triples), a rebound and a steal of the ball.

After confirming your withdrawal, the Knicks decided to cut him. The agreement between the point guard and the Big Apple franchise included three seasons that were not guaranteed and, given the physical problem, the New Yorkers decided to do without his services. So it was that after participating in the Tokyo Olympics, in October the latter chose to undergo surgery to try to improve the condition of his foot.

Once he recovered from his injury, Vildoza trained in several Argentine basketball clubs such as Boca Juniors and his former club, Quilmes de Mar del Plata, and also saw action with Néstor García’s team in the FIBA ​​World Cup qualifying windows. 2023.

