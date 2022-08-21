They revealed details of the moment in which the French police found Lady Di’s pearls after the crash in which she died

Lady Di. This year marks the 25th anniversary of his death.

The main French investigator of Lady Di’s accident revealed the “little clues” she found moments after the tragic crash, including the pearls in the necklace that the princess always wore.

The head of the Criminelle Brigade, Martine Monteil, who was the first to arrive at the placerecalled in an interview with Channel 4 for the new documentary series, Investigating Diana: Death In Paris, how did they find broken car parts, brake evidence and paint chips on the vehicle carrying Diana and her lover, Dodi Fayed. The driver of the vehicle, Henri Paul, also lost his life that day.

Monteil commented that was “obsessed” with finding even the slightest evidence, like pearlswhy everything was “important” when investigating what happened in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel on August 31, 1997.

“We started to find these little clues,” Monteil said of the initial crash scene, in an exclusive clip of the interview provided to Mail Online. “We saw signs of braking. Chunks of red light from another car. There were traces of paint on the side of the car. He was obsessed with finding stuff because it’s important.”

And I add: “I even found some tiny pearls. They belonged to the princess”.

The officer’s testimony, reported by the Daily Mailwill appear in the first episode of the docuseries, which begins tonight on Channel 4 to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the tragedy.

The four-part series examines two police investigations into the royal’s death, as well as conspiracy theories alleging that her death was staged by other British monarchs.

The first installment begins just after the accident and counts the first hours of the investigation. Along with Monteil’s testimony is added that of the Criminelle Brigade officer, Eric Gigou. In the interview he explained how the police stopped the paparazzi and used their photos to reconstruct the moments before and after the accident.

The British media explained that both Monteil and Gigou were among dozens of police officers, medical professionals, firefighters and eyewitnesses interviewed for the four-part series.

The documentary covers the dual investigation into the deaths of Diana and Dodi, the initial 1997 investigation by the French Brigade Criminelle and Operation Paget, as well as the investigation into the couple’s deaths. Includes interviews with French and Metropolitan police forces.

He also investigates Scotland Yard bosses’ handling of a note detailing Diana’s fears of dying in a staged car accident.

