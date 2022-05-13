They revealed Eddy Reynoso’s scolding of Canelo during the fight with Bivol

From the corner, Eddy asked Canelo to give his all for the last round (Video: YouTube/Matchroom Boxing)



The Canelo Team recorded his second defeat this 2022 after saul Canelo Álvarez could not defeat Dmitry Bivol in the fight for the light heavyweight belt of the WITH (world boxing association). from the corner Eddy Reynoso He was aware of the entire fight and at each break he talked with Álvarez.

Recently Matchroom Boxing shared a video behind the scenes of the fight between Canelo and Bivol and there it was revealed the scolding that Eddy Reynoso gave his pupil because of what he was doing on top of the ring. And it is that as the rounds passed, a clear winner was not seen and little by little Saul’s condition deterioratedso concern was generated about what could happen and the probable defeat of the Mexican that was looming up to that moment.

Before the last assault, Edison talked to him Canelo to know how he was and what they could do to close the contest in the best way; the best coach in the CMB 2021 he demanded of Canelo Álvarez to give everything in the last episode of the fight. Even the annoyance of his coach was noticed for he spoke to him with high-sounding words so that he would not give up.

Eddy Reynoso scolded Canelo during the fight against Bivol (Photo: YouTube/ Matchroom Boxing)

This is how Saul’s conversation with Eddy began before round 12: “How are you feeling, Saul?”, “a little shaken”, “It’s the last round, you bastard, grab your breath“Edison Omar said.

In the images, a Canelo Álvarez tired and a little hurt in the face because Bivol’s blows were already having effects. While Eddy hydrated him and prepared him to go out to the round again, he took advantage of the space to encourage him; Eddy knew the chance of a knockout was far away, so he asked for more swings and punches.

“Son, it’s the last round, do your best here, do things right. Two punches and move your waist, he is heavier than you, you can’t knock him out anymore, ok? grab air”

The Canelo Team recorded its second defeat of the year (Photo: Instagram/@canelo)

Eddy looked for a way for Saúl to recover and not leave the last meeting so shaken. When the referee told them it was the last round of the fight, the coach of the Canelo Team he limited himself to requiring his pupil to endure until the end and thus leave the decision of victory to the judges.

“Three f***ing minutes, do it right motherfucker, ok? shake your head dude”

It was like that Canelo Álvarez heard the last words of his coach in the face of what was round 12 in which both fighters gave the best boxing display above the ring. Although the man from Guadalajara came out willing to give his best performance, his pace slowed down and he gave up some shots for Bivol.

At the end of the fight, the possibility of a rematch between Bivol and Álvarez was opened (Photo: Joe Camporeale / USA TODAY Sports)

At the end of the contest, the judges made the decision to give victory to the Russian competitor with cards 115 – 113. At that moment Canelo Álvarez expressed his desire to have a rematch with Bivol for the WBA belt, it was at the end of the contest in a press conference when the man from Guadalajara said that “this will not stay like this”, for which he left open the option of a rematch.

Until then, Bivol’s reaction was unknown, but latersigned that he would be willing to accept Álvarez’s challenge and even pointed out that it could lose weight to compete in the natural category of the Mexican and challenge him for his unified title at 168 pounds.

KEEP READING:

Chicharito defended Canelo after falling to Bivol: “a victory or a defeat does not define”

Edson Álvarez was champion with Ajax and was applauded after scoring a goal

Video: Erick Gutiérrez’s great goal in PSV’s victory against NEC in the Eredivisie