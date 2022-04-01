They revealed how many millions the figures of the main leagues in Europe earn: the big surprise on the podium

The salaries of European football stars were known

This week, a report was released detailing the 10 highest salaries from each of the top five leagues in Europe. In this way, a ranking can be formed with the soccer players who have the most income and some data surprised the fans since they do not coincide with the performances of these players.

A few days ago, the site The team hhad released the salaries of the League 1 and left exposed Paris Saint-Germain as the club that deposits the most money to its stars. So much so that the 14 players who appeared first were all from the Parisian squad and in the Top 20 only two played for other teams. Now, the Spanish portal Brand published the figures of the highest wages in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

the brazilian Neymar He was then the best paid footballer in Europe with 48.996.000 euros per year, exceeding Lionel Messisecond in the list, with 40.5 million. Undoubtedly, football fans were surprised to see that the Welshman closes the podium Gareth Balethe Real Madrid. The forward, who knew how to be a star of the team, has barely added minutes for two seasons and is not taken into account by the coach Carlo Ancelotti. The Spanish club has even tried to sell him, but he has refused to listen to offers from clubs that cannot match his current salary: 34 million euros per year.

Cristiano Ronaldowho in mid-2021 returned to Manchester Unitedis the footballer with the highest salary in the Premier League, 35.56 million a year. The Portuguese gunner is barely above the one who had been announced as his successor in the Real Madrid, Eden Hazardwho with the white shirt has not been able to have performances like the ones he knew how to give in his remembered passage through the Chelsea. The Belgian earns an annual salary of €30 million.

One thing to highlight is that due to the crisis that the Barcelona, many of its soccer players decided to lower their income so as not to affect the coffers of the club. That is why to find a Catalan player you have to go down to position 11, where he appears Sergio Busquetswho perceives €23 million.

On Germanythe star with the best contract is the Pole Robert Lewandowskiwith €23 million. In the Top 10 of the Bundesliganine are players of the Bayern Munichexcept Marco Reusthe Borussia Dortmund, who is ninth in the table with €12 million.

One surprise in England is that none of its top 10 highest-paid footballers play for the Liverpool, one of the leading clubs in the tournament in recent years and one of the best in Europe. Of the best placed, half are part of the Manchester United (Ronaldo, De Gea, Sancho, Varane y Pogba)three of City (De Bruyne, Grealish y Sterling) and the rest make up the Chelsea (Romelo Lukaku y Kanté).

In Italy, the Juventus is the great dominator, with six positions in the top 10. The Argentinian Paulo Dybala stands on top with 13.5 million euros per year, just above the Serbian Dusan Vlahovicwith 12.95 million. Lautaro Martinezthe Inter de Milanranks fifth with 11.1 million.

Neymay and Lionel Messi earn much more money than Kylian Mbappé at PSG (Reuters)

TOP 25 best paid soccer players in Europe (figures in euros)

1- Neymar (PSG) 48.9 million

2- Lionel Messi (PSG) 40.5 million

3- Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) 34 million

4- Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 31.5 million

5- Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) 30 million

6- Kylian Mbappé (PSG) 26.4 million

7- Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) 24.7 million

8- Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 24 million

9- David De Gea (Manchester United) 23.3 million

10- Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich) 23 million

11- Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) 23 million

12- Tony Kroos (Real Madrid) 22 million

13- Jadon Sancho (Manchester United) 21.7 million

14- Raphael Varane (Manchester United) 21.1 million

15- Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea) 20.3 million

16- Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) 20 million

16-Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid) 20 million

16-Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich) 20 million

16-Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) 20 million

16-Thomas Müller (Bayern Munich) 20 million

16-Joshua Kimich (Bayern Munich) 20 million

16-Jordi Alba 20 (Barcelona) 20 million

16-David Alaba (Real Madrid) 20 million

16-Luka Modric (Real Madrid) 20 million

25- Jack Grealish (Manchester City) 18.6 million

25- Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 18.6 million

KEEP READING:

The hosts of the event, the 8 soccer stars who will take out the balls and the Argentine figures: the details of the World Cup draw

The effusive and uncomfortable greeting of a fan to Messi: he jumped onto the playing field and grabbed him by the neck for a photo

David Beckham on the 2022 Qatar World Cup: his favorites, the surprise and an unexpected revelation

FIFA published the latest ranking update and confirmed everything for the Qatar World Cup draw: the only change in the pots