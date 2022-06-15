They revealed how Max Verstappen ignored Red Bull to take advantage of Checo Pérez

Max Verstappen and Checo Pérez made it 1-2 for Red Bull at the 2022 Azerbaijan GP (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The eighth race of the season was held at the formula 1 y Red Bull got 1-2 again with the result of the Azerbaijan Grand Prixwhere Max Verstappen won a resounding victory over Czech Pérezwho secured the 20th podium in his career after crossing the finish line as second place.

The afternoon was perfect for the Austrian team, since Ferrari, the main rival to beat this year, had mechanical problems with his two cars and both Leclerc and Sainz had to retire; however, not everything was “honey on flakes” for those led by Christian Horneras Max would have disobeyed his race engineer about keeping up the pace when he was already in the lead.

This was evidenced through the radio communication that he sustained. Verstappen con Gianpiero Lambiassewho repeatedly asked him for a shorter time than he was marking after he got over Pérez, which is why the Mexican would have been so far behind at the end of the race.

With the result of the Azerbaijan GP, ​​Checo Pérez was placed second in the drivers’ championship, only behind Verstappen and 21 points (Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

In an infographic published by the Mexican media Prime F1which was contrasted by Infobae Mexico via streaming service F1TVit was possible to see how Max Verstappen ignored instructions from Red Bull during the race, which were awarded to its two drivers to take care of the car’s tires and engine.

From lap 21, when Max was already the leader of the Azerbaijan GP, in at least 24 of 30 laps the Dutchman disregarded the orders of his engineer Lambiasse, who explicitly marked him to reduce the time per lap. First at 1:48:00 before his pit stop on lap 34, and then at 1:47:00 until the end of the race.

While Sergio Pérez he obeyed his engineer with the same instructions, which subtracted a little more than 15 seconds from the balance sheet, Max Verstappen he stayed above most of the race despite hearing calls for attention such as:

“The target is 48.0, Max”, “Don’t forget the target is 48.0″, “Your last lap was 47.5. You know what it’s like to lose a race here”, “Focus, target 48.0″ and “Bring the car home please” were the most prominent indications in this regard.

They revealed how Max Verstappen ignored Red Bull to take advantage of Checo Pérez (Photo: Twitter/@PrimeF1_)

Despite Czech and the entire team stated that they suffered greater tire degradation, it is also fair to point out that the great time difference in the final result was due to this type of signaling, which were not accepted by Max and yes by Pérez.

To this situation we can add that when it was required, Czech Pérez He was able to make the fastest lap that added a point to the 18 that gives him a second place, which could not be snatched by his teammate despite trying up to two times.

As if that were not enough, a point that caught the attention of the fans was Sergio’s express question to Hugh Bird about whether Max was doing the same in following the minimum speed indicated by the team. Even though Verstappen wasn’t following him to the letter, the engineer stated that the two followed the same rhythm.

Max Verstappen won his fifth race of 2022 after eight disputed (Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed)

