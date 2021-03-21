They revealed new details of the accident of Tiger Woods: what was his reaction before the impact

They revealed that Tiger Woods did not step on the brakes or stop decelerating at the time of his accident (Photo: EFE)

Almost a month after the car accident he suffered Tiger Woods, the investigation is still ongoing and attempts are being made to clarify what happened when the famous golfer went off the road and ended up with significant injuries to his legs. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office continues to examine the truck, the crash site, and many other evidence.

As confirmed by police sources to the news portal TMZ, Woods would not have stepped on the brakes or taken his foot off the gas at the time of suffering this brutal shock that left him hospitalized for a few days at the UCLA Harbor Hospital in Los Angeles.

This information maintains that the golfer of 45 years He never applied the brake when he pulled off the road and there is also no evidence that he stopped stepping on the gas.

A month after the accident, while the investigation continues, Tiger Woods is recovering at home from the surgeries he underwent after the crash (Photo: EFE)

While data is still being retrieved from your truck’s black box SUV Genesis GV80 model 2021, which could reaffirm or squander this theory, so far the researchers argue that Woods did nothing to prevent the accident once he lost control of the vehicle. That is, he failed to react by going off the road, hitting a tree, and taking several turns.

This conclusion reached by the people who have direct knowledge of the case is the product of the analysis of various videos, from the moment he left the hotel where he began his journey to the surveillance cameras of the path that the winner of 15 Majors.

The contribution of the technology of your vehicle will be vital, which has a device that stores data that can reconstruct what happened, such as the speed at which you were going before impact and whether or not the driver pressed the brake or accelerator.

Investigators await the results of the analysis of the black box of Tiger Woods’ vehicle (Photo: REUTERS)

In the meantime, Tiger Woods He is already recovering from the injuries and surgeries he underwent at home. “Happy to report that I am returning home and continuing with my recovery. I am very grateful for the support I have received in recent weeks. Thanks to the amazing surgeons, doctors, nurses, and medical staff“Said the former number 1 of the PGA Tour in a statement posted on their social networks.

His recovery will be long, since he had several injuries: exposed fractures of the tibia and fibula of the right legas well as additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle.

