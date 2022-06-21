They revealed Piqué’s tricks to be unfaithful to Shakira without being discovered: side doors, exclusive rooms, taxis and meetings “without phones”

Piqué and Shakira, in happy times: they have two children, Milan and Sasha

The separation of Gerard Piqué y Shakira After 12 years of relationship, it continues to generate noise. It is that minute by minute the information of the details of the rupture and the context in which it occurred emerges, in addition to the consequences that the media impact is generating for Barcelona’s own central marker.

This time, the Spanish program socialite described los “tricks” to which the 35-year-old defender appealed to carry out his clandestine outings without being discovered by the paparazzi. In said broadcast, they assured that the footballer’s preferred stronghold is a bar called La Traviesa. There, always according to the show, his lover would work. One of the companions on her excursions would be Riqui Puighis teammate on the culé campus.

But since his presence could be noticed at the meeting point, he resorted to some tricks to distract prying eyes. For example, he arrived by taxi, never in one of his cars. He entered through a side door, located on a little-traveled street. And the lady in question was doing it through the main entrance.

But also, inside, Piqué had a “reserved” room, surrounded by red curtains, to which only he defined who entered and who did not. It would be a modality that Gerard used in advance. the influencer Luciana Guschmer He stated that the defender used to participate in parties with models along with other soccer players, also with restricted access. Y in them there was an unbreakable rule: there could be no mobile phones.

The entire strategy would have been exposed after the singer hired a detective, who would have provided evidence of infidelity. The revelations come when Piqué continues in the eye of the storm. It is that, once the separation was confirmed through a statement by the artist’s environment, the versions of the “long nights” of the defender intensified.

“About Piqué’s parties, let’s see… I’ve been following him for 12 years, and he’s well known in Barcelona, ​​the parties he throws… But They emphasize to me that lately he is out of date, spending a lot of party with his partner Riqui Puig, “said the paparazzi Jordi Martín in the same program.

“He is spending indecent amounts of money in nightclubs and restaurants until the wee hours of the morning,” continued the photographer. “It varies by day, but from what I’m told, minimum spend 2,000 euros every dayfrom 2,000 euros upwards, but of course, Those amounts for Gerard Piqué are ridiculous”he added.

Piqué has one of the highest contracts in Barcelona. Consequently, he would again accept a reduction to remain on campus (EFE / Alejandro García)



Combo size, added to the injuries that took away his prominence last season, caused Barcelona to warn him that he was no longer a priority. First, in a meeting with the coach (and his former partner) Xavi Hernandez, who warned him that he was no longer “untouchable, in addition to internalizing the defender’s personal situation and how the separation impacted his spirit and motivation, because he could only be useful to the team” 100% “. Y I would have warned him that for this his extra-sports life had to be “ordered”.

In addition, the journalist Xavier Valls said that Piqué also had a face-to-face meeting with Joan Laporta, president of the institution, who reportedly informed him that he would sign a top-level central defender. The arrival of Andreas Christensen, from Chelsea, seems close. But they also sound Jules Kounde (Seville) and Kalidou Koulibalyof Napoli. “I will be the starter. If you have noses, bring the best center-back in the world, who will come to be a substitute”, Piqué would have challenged the manager.

However, despite the clouds that threaten his career, the versions and images of his nocturnal escapades continue. in the last hours they caught him at a party in stockholm, where he traveled for issues related to his work at his company, Kosmos. And there, surrounded by other celebrities such as Naomi Campbell and Edward Norton, he was seen very close to a blonde woman, to which they immediately began to link him. Consequently, his media profile does not stop feeding…

