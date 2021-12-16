They revealed the brain disease suffered by the former NFL player who murdered six people and then committed suicide

The former NFL player suffered from CTE (AP)

The results of the tests were alarming. An autopsy revealed severe brain damage in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player, Phillip Adams, who shot six people to death before committing suicide in April.

This was reported by the authorities. The 20 years he was playing football They “certainly led” to the diagnosis of stage 2 chronic traumatic encephalopathy, acknowledged Dr. Ann McKee, who examined her brain.

Authorities say Adams killed six people: doctor Robert Lesslie; his wife, Barbara; two of his grandchildren (Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5) on April 7, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The other victims were two ventilation employees who were working at the Lesslies’ residence (James Lewis and Robert Shook). When the police entered the scene, he also found Adams shot to the head.

Adams killed six people before committing suicide (AP)

The disease known as ETC, is a condition attributed to repeated head trauma and associated concussions. Some of the symptoms of those who suffer from this degenerative brain disease are outbursts of anger and memory loss.

“There are indications that he had obvious behavioral and cognitive problems”McKee explained. “I don’t think it was something sudden. It gives the impression that it was a disability that was getting worse. He was more and more paranoid, he was having more difficulties with his memory and his behavior was more and more impulsive. Perhaps he could not identify himself, but it was not something that happened out of nowhere, “he added.

McKee, director of a specialized center for the disease at Boston University, explained that of the 24 NFL players diagnosed with CTE, after dying between the ages of 20 and 30, most had stage 2, as did Adams. The disease has four stages, with 4 as the most serious and associated with dementia.

The discovery of ETC – which, according to the doctor, has been found in 315 former NFL players – led to a series of lawsuits against the League, which agreed to compensation to retired players of about $ 1 billion in 2016.

Adams’ brain was examined by a specialist and it was determined that he suffered from stage 2 CTE (AP)

The second stage is linked to cognitive and behavioral abnormalities, such as aggression, impulsive reactions, depression, paranoia, anxiety, poor executive function, and memory lossMcKee continued. However, in tests carried out on Adams’ brain, it was found that it was different from other young players because it was “unusually more severe” in both frontal lobes.

McKee also compared Adams’s brain to that of Aaron Hernandez, the former New England Patriots star who, after dying, was also diagnosed with ETC. Hernández was 27 years old when he hanged himself in prison after being sentenced to life for a murder in 2013.

Regarding his sports career, Adams played 78 games within the NFL in his five seasons in which he made up to six different teams, the last being the Atlanta Falcons in 2015.

According to York County Coroner Sabrina Gast, Adams’ family alerted that the former cornerback had suffered “several concussions” during his time in the NFL between 2010 and 2015, in which he played for the San Francisco 49ers, Oakland Raiders and Falcons.

