They revealed the details of the lightning operation carried out by the criminal group to assault Nicolas Otamendi

The scare that he lived Nicolas Otamendi with his entire family in his home on the outskirts of Lisboa joins the huge number of robberies to soccer players that occurred in recent times. The central defender was returning home after a 4-1 win over Famalicão in the Liga NOS when An organized group got into the Argentine’s car around one in the morning to put a belt around his neck and thus gain access to his abode where they took cash along with several valuable watches.

According to the local media Morning mail, the gang was called by specialists as “professionals”: they wore gloves so as not to leave fingerprints anywhere, ski masks and they communicated with each other with walkie-talkies. They managed to flee with a loot of 300,000 euros in cash, watches and jewelry in a “military style” assault that lasted only ten minutes.

Local media reported that The couple’s children were “scared” and separated from their father by intruders, after the footballer was forced into his home, which is located on a private estate surrounded by a pine forest half an hour’s drive outside of Lisbon. Although initial reports suggested that Otamendi’s son was the only one in the house with his wife, the new versions explain that his daughter was also at the time of the incident.

Initial reports warned that only four men had participated in the violent event that broke out in the private neighborhood called Herdade da Aroeira, but the newspaper Morning mail cited police sources and He assured that up to seven criminals from Eastern Europe were part of this lightning operation, since it is said that none of the attackers spoke Portuguese.

Part of the gang remained outside the Otamendi house to alarm against any type of incident while his accomplices were inside, with professional walkie-talkies that allowed them to communicate with those who were inside carrying out the crime.

It is understood that the police are investigating the possibility that the gang involved in the assault flew to Portugal to carry out the crime and could be behind other unsolved crimes in the soccer players’ homes. Nicholas hired private security to monitor the outside of your home and a report in the Newspaper revealed that the 33-year-old would have decided to move after the drama and that he is looking for a new house with the help of his club.

The theft is being investigated by the Policia Judiciaria de Portugal, which has not yet made any official comment, and is expected to remain silent until the appropriate arrests are made.

