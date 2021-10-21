They revealed the first secrets of the trial of Benzema for sexual blackmail: “Many players saw the video”

Mathieu Valbuena, the footballer who received sexual blackmail, in the courtroom (Photo: Reuters)

Karim Benzema he goes through a roller coaster of emotions amid his goals for Real Madrid in the Champions League and the Madrid fury around him to fight Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or in a battle that seems unequal. It also crosses the trial for sexual blackmail of his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena that could deposit it a maximum of five years in prison and cost him a fine of 75,000 euros.

The case popularly known as Sextape originated in October 2015 when Valbuena denounced that he had received an anonymous call in which he They claimed 150,000 euros as a condition for not spreading a video of a sexual nature that had him as the protagonist.

In the last hours, the Versailles court began the reconstruction of the case with the presence of the victim, who today works for Olympiakos in Greece, but without the Real Madrid striker who comes from starting 5-0 on the Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, who was represented by his lawyers Sylvain Cormier and Antoine Vey.

“I never thought of giving money for this video not to come out”, declared Valbuena – according to the journalist Ambre Lepoivre of BFMTV–, who was advised of the filming in circulation initially by his former teammate Djibril Cissé. “We have had this case for six years. I see everyone is there … Almost. Foul Karim (Benzema). It’s a shame, but that’s the way it is. We, we go to the end. We have been waiting for six years. We will be there as long as it is necessary for all this to be left behind, “the 37-year-old forward warned the press that since this scandal broke out towards the end of 2015 he has not been in the French team again.

Benzema and Valbuena, during the time they shared the national team (Photo: Reuters)

The accusations that weigh on the five defendants could compute penalties of 5 years in prison and fines of 75,000 euros (attempt and complicity in attempted blackmail) or 3 years in prison and a financial penalty of 375,000 euros (breach of trust). In addition to the footballer of the MerengueAlso on the dock are Mustapha Zouaoui, Younes Houass, Karim Zenati and Axel Angot.

As indicated by the chain RMC Sports, Zouaoui – identified as one of the blackmailers – spoke to the press and acknowledged: “I saw the video, we laughed at him. I passed it on to everyone, it’s not just Karim Benzema. Many players of the France team watched the video. There was no blackmail, we did not ask for money ”.

Valbuena, who during those years had emigrated from Olympique de Marseille to Dinamo Moscow and later to Lyon, explained that he believed his professional career was at risk. “I was afraid for my sports career, for the French team. I knew that if the video came out, it would be difficult for me in the France team, as we have seen later. At first, I didn’t believe it, I thought it was a hoax “, stated as indicated by the AFP Agency.

The attacker who also went through Turkish football clarified that initially it was Cissé the one who described an excerpt from the video. Djibril, who wore the shirts of Liverpool, Lazio and Sunderland among other teams, had also been the victim of a similar blackmail in his career and in a first instance was accused for this case, but the charges were eventually dropped.

The files of the accused in the court of Versailles (Photo: Reuters)

“I felt in danger. My first reflex was to report “Valbuena warned.

Among other details that were leaked from these first hours of the trial, the chain RMC He reported that Axel Angot pleaded guilty to the crime of blackmail and they stressed that a witness made a striking comparison about Angot and Zouaoui: “They are like Satan and the Devil, always full of mischief”.

These two names are keys to the plot. According to the prosecution, Angot discovered the video in June 2015 when Valbuena entrusted him with his computer to transfer some data, since he was taking care of computer tasks for several players. The video was saved and He commented on the subject to his friend Zouaoui, who is known in Marseille for providing different elements of luxury to athletes. They both saw this as an opportunity to earn money.

The line to Benzema comes from a contact between these two people with Younes Houass, who has close ties with footballers. He called Valbuena to talk about the video “But without asking for financial compensation”, as detailed RMC. There the footballer’s complaint comes to the authorities and the Police appointed an agent with the nickname “Luka” to take over the dealings with the blackmailer.

“In May 2015, Zouaoui called me to tell me that he had a video of a sexual character of a player for the France team. He tells me it’s Olivier Giroud. But a few weeks later, he calls me back to tell me it’s Valbuena”, Declared Houass in this first stage of the trial as he replied The team.

The reconstruction of the plot revives that in case of no agreement between the parties they were going to filter the video 15 days before Euro 2016. “It’s going to let go! You have to pay! ”Angot and Zouaoui say to each other in telephone conversations that were intercepted by investigators. However, the negotiations stalled and sought to relate to Karim Zenati, a childhood friend of Benzema.

Benzema was imprisoned for a few hours in November 2015 (Photo: AFP)

Police recorded a total of six telephone conversations between June and October 2015, where they identified the aforementioned friend of Benzema, Karim Zenati. In some of those recordings, which were leaked to the media, the footballer was heard intervening with those in charge of promoting the blackmail of Valbuena.

The striker who is currently 33 years old he was detained one night in November 2015 when this case became known. The Sextape He came to eject him from the national team until months ago he received the pardon: he spent 5 years and 7 months without being summoned until he reappeared in mid-2021.

Benzema was pardoned by the national team and was recently summoned again (Photo: Reuters)

