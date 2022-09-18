They revealed the identity of the new owner of the most expensive mansion in Miami, valued at USD 106.9 million

Miami’s most expensive mansion sold for $106 million

In early September, the American lawyer and former banker Adrienne Arsht sold for $106.9 million the spectacular mansion located on the shores of the Bay of Biscay. The operation, which set a new record for the county of Miami-Dadewas handled with strict secrecy but now the identity of the buyer is known: Citadel billionaire investor Kenneth C. Griffin.

The new owner of the property is one of the 50 richest people in the worldwith a personal wealth that exceeds $20 billion.

Kenneth C. Griffin kept the imposing property (REUTERS / Mike Blake / File Photo)

Last June, Griffin had announced the transfer of his company’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami due to insecurity. “The company has had a hard time recruiting staff in Chicago, given the rise in violence. Talent wants to live in safe cities”, explained the company spokesman at the time. Zia Ahmedspokesman for Citadel… Now, the tycoon will be able to manage the relocated company – one of the main investment funds in the US – from this imposing mansion.

The American lawyer and former banker Adrienne Arsht, recognized for her philanthropic works, sold her mansion on the shores of the Bay of Biscay

The property, the first residential development to exceed the $100 million mark in Miami-Dade, consists of two two-story homes built on two adjoining parcels in one of Miami’s most exclusive areas, Coconut Grove.

The mansion has 2,325 square meters and is located on a plot of 1.62 hectares, with a waterfront of 122 meters.

The sale set a new record for Miami-Dade County

According to The Real Realbetween the 2 houses add 12 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and a toilet.

The property consists of two two-story houses built on two joined parcels in one of the most exclusive areas of Miami, Coconut Grove

The amazing view from the mansion

The main house, called Indian Springwas inaugurated in 1999 and is the work of Joseph Gelabert-Naviaformer Dean of the University of Miami School of Architecture.

Although the sale price was a record, it was 29% less than the order, 150 million dollars

One of the luxurious rooms

A view of the pool

The front of one of the two buildings

The interior of the mansion

Features a dining room that seats 20+ guests and a six-car garage with an upstairs apartment and office, pool and tennis court.

The other residence Villa Serenawas built in 1913 and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places.

The Villa Serena residence was built in 1913 and is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places

one of the rooms

The large dining room of the mansion

Its first owner was William Jennings Bryanwho was US Secretary of State and a three-time presidential candidate.

Panoramic view of the impressive mansion located in Miami

One of the luxurious halls

The impressive view from one of the mansion buildings

The Real Real stated that, according to county records, Arsht bought in 1996 for 4 million dollars the site where the newest house was built and then paid $12 million in 2007 for the historic home, records show.

Arsht, who was president of TotalBank, is a major patron of the arts. In fact, the Coconut Grove estate is known as the “embassy” of South Florida, as Arsht has hosted American and world leaders at her home. Now, it will become the Citadel owner’s headquarters.

Griffin bought the property after announcing the move of his companies from Chicago to Miami

“I am proud to leave his legacy for generations to come,” Arsht said in a statement. And he added: “May they also enjoy the stunning views!”

The pool

“takes your breath away”This is how the newspaper described CBS the property, which was rated as the most expensive residence put up for sale in Miami history.

One of the rooms of the luxurious mansion

(With information from EFE)

