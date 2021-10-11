They revealed the injuries Deontay Wilder suffered after his loss to Tyson Fury

The summary of the great fight for the heavyweight crown

The British Tyson Fury knocked out the American on Saturday Deontay Wilder in the eleventh round and retained the title of WBC heavyweight champion, in a spectacular closing trilogy called to become a boxing classic. The most anticipated fight of the year met expectations, with falls to the canvas by both fighters until the Gypsy King, undefeated in his career, he finally knocked down his opponent.

The American had to be taken to a nearby hospital after the fight., where several studies were carried out to determine if he had injuries. Since none were serious, it was not necessary for him to spend the night there, so he returned to his hotel in Las Vegas. Who gave details about his stadium was his coach, Malik Scott, in dialogue with ENews.

“I took him to his room, then he saw a doctor. Everything is fine … broke his lip, broke his hand, broke his finger, his knuckle, something like that. But life goes on ”, revealed who worked as a professional boxer who competed between 2000 and 2016 and even lost a duel to Wilder.

The injuries are the product of what was an electrifying combat that allowed the 15,820 spectators to vibrate at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the close of a trilogy that began with a draw in 2018. Then, Fury knocked out Wilder in the seventh round of the second bout, which took place in February 2020 and since then neither of them had fought again.

Deontay Wilder fell asleep in the 11th round (USA TODAY Sports)

“Never doubt me”demanded the British after the fight who kissed the canvas in the third round but was able to recover. “When things get ugly, I will always deliver,” he said, adding: “It was a great fight tonight, like any trilogy in history.”

Now we will have to see what the future holds but the European press is looking forward to the British clash between Anthony Joshua and Fury, who had planned the duel for this year, but an independent arbitration ordered him to The Gipsy King grant Wilder a third rematch match.

In addition, after his victory against Joshua on September 25, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk is the current owner of the other heavyweight titles of the World Boxing Association (WBA), the International Boxing Federation (IFB) and the World Boxing Organization (WBO). According to his promoter, Usyk is close to granting a rematch to Joshua, which could be played in February or March 2022. In this way, the fight between English must wait even longer.

