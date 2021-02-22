They revealed the mega offer that Manchester City will make to Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi could join Manchester City in June

This week’s 4-1 loss to him Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the round of 16 of the Champions League made it clear that Barcelona is not at the height of the highest competition in Europe and that therefore it is not equal to that of its highest figure, Lionel Messi. The Argentine, out of respect for the institution, decided in 2020 to avoid a legal dispute with the club and agreed to continue wearing the Barça shirt for another year, hoping to find a more ambitious project, something that has not happened so far, for what some clubs like Manchester City, they want to seduce him into changing his shield at the end of the current campaign.

On June 30, unless you renew your link in these months, the flea He will be a free agent, which is why he will be able to pack his suitcases in Catalonia and go to any club he wants. Although in the coming weeks the elections will be held that will decide the next culé president, who will seek to convince the Argentine, it seems difficult for the historic scorer to decide to stay.

That is why, according to the British site The Sun, the leadership of the English team has agreed on the proposal that will send the 34-year-old forward. That will be less than the one he made at the end of last season, when he was one step away from the transfer, but it is still seductive.

According to the portal, they will offer the Argentine a salary of 430 million pounds (USD 600 million), which means a cut of 170 million pounds (USD 237 million) with respect to the previous proposal that finally did not materialize because the Barcelona he refused to release it. At that time, the leadership commanded by Josep Maria Bartomeu He prohibited the player from leaving, noting that in order to leave, someone had to pay the 700 million euros (USD 846 million) of his clause.

This multimillion-dollar contract with the British box would be for two years, with a 12-month option, and to extend it another two seasons in the New York City de la Major League Soccer (MLS), league in which the own Messi He has admitted that he would like to play. “It is understood that the package could lead him to agree to an eight-year agreement that would also lead him to serve as ambassador to the City Football Group, which covers ten clubs on four continents. That could include playing a year in India or the United Arab Emirates, depending on how fit he is when he approaches 40, ″ he revealed. The Sun.

Guardiola could lead Messi again (Reuters)

Beyond the fortune that the Argentine could perceive, it is clear that the most tempting thing for Messi is to find an ambitious project that seeks to win titles, something that he did not achieve last season with the Barcelona and, apparently, it will not happen in the current one either. What’s more, Manchester City’s great obsession is to win the Champions League, a competition that the flea conquered four times, the last in 2015, with Luis Enrique as coach, and which he intends to obtain again.

In addition, in the group that now leads the Premier League he would be reunited with nothing less than Pep GuardiolaThe coach who could best exploit his qualities between 2008 and 2012, and the brain behind one of the best teams of all time, where the man from Rosario was the great star.

Everything will depend on what Messi decide. Elections in the Barcelona They will be on March 7 and once the winner is known, he will meet with the footballer to explain what his sports project is. In case the gunner is seduced by the plan, and receives an offer according to his needs, he will renew his link or else he will leave in July.

The other club interested in hiring is the PSG, which on Tuesday gave him a lesson in what he is capable of achieving soccer with Kylian Mbappé on the court, although that team must also be added to Neymar already Angel Di Maria, who were absent in the 4-1 win in the Camp Nou for different injuries. The proposal that the French team will present is still unknown.

