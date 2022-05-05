They revealed the millionaire debt of Pumas before the final of Concacaf vs. Seattle

The Pumas will play their first international final in 17 years against Seattle Sounders (Photo: Instagram/@pumasmx)

The University Club will play this Wednesday the second leg final of the CONCACAF Champions League in it Lumen Field from Seattle, where they will seek to continue Mexico’s hegemony in international competition and add their first continental title in more than 32 years.

In the midst of this historic opportunity for the group led by Andres Lillinia special report of ESPN revealed that the Pumas They are going through an extremely important economic crisis, multiplied after the effects of the pandemic by COVID-19and that has the university team in a delicate situation for the future.

The Pedregal team would have accumulated a debt close to 240 million pesoswhich had its origin since 2018, the year in which they requested the first loan to cover payroll costs, according to the text signed by Omar Flores and Eduardo Hernández.

The Pumas sold out in minutes for the final against the Seattle Sounders (Photo: courtesy/Instagram/@woodyphoto)

They were first 45 million pesos requested in 2018, so that the figure doubled a year later, just on the eve of the pandemic, so they arrived in 2020 with a debt of 90 million pesosalready with the health contingency on the verge of collapsing economies worldwide.

Finally, when the cancellation of Clausura 2020 was confirmed and the eventual holding of matches without capacity in the stadiums began, at the end of the year Pumas obtained a negative balance of almost 381 million pesosonly in money that stopped coming in due to the pandemic, so in 2021 they requested a new loan from 150 million pesos.

”Pumas stopped entering 380.9 million pesos due to the pandemic. The most affected item was ticketing and escaping (304.1 million), followed by sponsorships (44.8 million), television and advertising rights (20.8 million) and miscellaneous income (11.2 million) “, reads the report of ESPN.

Pumas had financial problems that even caused difficulties in paying player and employee payroll (Photo: Instagram/@alan_mozo)

In three years they had accumulated contracts for 240 million pesosin a problem that also caused a renegotiation of contracts, deferred payments, new sponsors and the famous sale of players that has not allowed the Auriazul team to maintain a competitive team.

At the moment, the UNAM Cougars they only need 133 million pesos to finish paying the debt, so in the coming months the trend of the board could be maintained by selling some of its figures and continuing with low-profile signings.

According to the aforementioned portal, in the face of these economic problems, the Ordinary Assembly of the University Club Board of Trustees met already in 2022 to assess a rescue plan, in which the intention to maintain the philosophy in exporting raw material was confirmed: “The associates are convinced that the correct model is in place: own resources and sale of players,” he mentioned. one of the sources.

Juan Ignacio Dinenno has established himself as the new great star of Pumas in Concacaf and Liga MX (Photo: Twitter)

Just in the last transfer season, corresponding to the 2021-2022 summer and winter markets, Pumas sold three “jewels” from its squad for more than USD 8 million: Plum Lirato Cruz Azul; John Vasquezto Genoa, and John Paul Vigonto Tigers.

On the other hand, in terms of discharges, Pumas It has practically not spent on transfers in the last two years. Favio Alvarezfrom Atlético Tucumán for just over USD 1 million, appears as the only reinforcement for which they disbursed money. Loans and free agencies have been his main impetus to strengthen the squad since 2020.

This financial problem was revealed just a few hours before the second leg final of the Concacaf Champions League and after qualifying on the edge to the playoff of the MX Leagueso within the university they will try to turn a deaf ear to this type of leaks, with the aim of focusing on the purely sporting aspect.

KEEP READING:

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: final at Lumen Field will break attendance record in the Concachampions

Seattle Sounders vs Pumas: the economic differences of the Concacaf Champions League finalists

This was the spectacular reception for Pumas in the final of the Concachampions